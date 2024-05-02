"Most car looking car I have seen recently": GTA Online fans react to the new Overflod Pipistrello's reveal

Overflod Pipistrello is the latest car that will arrive in GTA Online with the upcoming Summer update. The Supercar has received mixed reactions from the fans mainly due to its looks. Since its top speed and other stats are unknown at the moment, fans are skeptical if they will surpass the lacking design of the vehicle. However, @DarkViperAU's reaction to the car is getting a lot of hilarious replies from the community. He said:

"To weigh in on the debate around whether this car looks good or bad, I think it looks like a car. Probably the most car looking car I have seen recently."

While most of the comments criticize the looks of the new Overflod Pipistrello, @DarkViperAU's (DarkViperAU) description is getting hilarious replies from his fans. While some claim he will purchase the new Supercar nonetheless, others compare his to Jeremy Clarkson for the vehicle's description.

Fans reacting to DarkViperAU's comment (Image via X)

Fans reacting to Overflod Pipistrello's reveal (Image via X)

It is clear that the upcoming Supercar will have a hard time impressing fans mainly because of its design. While it looks excellent in several areas, the wheels look out of proportion and are the main area for criticism.

Overflod Pipistrello's reveal ahead of the GTA Online Summer Update might not have gone as expected

Most of the car reveals by GTA insiders or Rockstar Games received warm welcomes from the community. However, Overflod Pipistrello has failed to impress the masses with its design. Players are claiming it to be ugly and a complete waste of an update. Others are wondering when the developer will increase the number of garages in the game.

Overflod Pipistrello's reveal might not have gone as expected ahead of the anticipated GTA Online Summer Update. Fans were expecting Rockstar Games to add a variety of vehicles since there are already quite a few Supercars in the online multiplayer mode. Most of them were expecting to receive a nice Muscle or a Sports car in GTA Online with the upcoming update.

Fans don't like the upcoming Supercar in GTA Online (Image via X)

That said, it is yet to be seen how the new Overflod Pipistrello performs in the game. Several Supercars in GTA Online look extremely ugly but have impeccable performance. The upcoming vehicle could turn out to be a dark horse and prove everybody wrong with its speed, acceleration, and handling.

At the moment, players can only stay content with the regular GTA Online weekly update rotations and use the bonus cash events to save up cash for the car. Being a Supercar, it is bound to be expensive and out of the league for many players. Hopefully, it will be worth its price tag.

FAQs about GTA Online

When is the GTA Online Summer update coming?

Rockstar Games has yet to confirm a release date for the Summer Update. However, the reveal of the new car could be a sign that it is not too far away.

Will the Overflod Pipistrello be free?

The Supercar will be free for the GTA+ members. Regular players will need to spend their cash to purchase the vehicle.

