5 removed cars that GTA Online Summer Update 2024 should bring back

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is a highly-anticipated event. Ever since Rockstar Games teased it to the community, fans have been wishing for the developer to bring some removed cars back to the game with this update. This has been a popular request for quite some time, but the American gaming studio hasn't yet fulfilled it.

Much of the community is hoping that Rockstar Games might use the GTA Online Summer Update as an opportunity to allow players to once again purchase some of the removed cars from the stores.

This article lists five such cars that the developer should permanently add back to the online multiplayer mode.

811, Brawler, and other removed cars that should return with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024

1) Benefactor XLS (Armored)

The Benefactor XLS (Armored) is one of the removed vehicles that players would like to see return with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. It is an amazing SUV that was removed from the game with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Not only is it an amazing SUV, but this variant offers armor that gives you extra protection.

The Benefactor XLS (Armored) used to cost a mere $522,000 for all the amazing protection and performance that it offered. It can even reach a top speed of 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h), which is quite good for the category. Hopefully, it either returns or becomes available during one of the GTA Online weekly update rotations.

2) Dinka Jester

While some players might have forgotten about the amazing Dinka Jester, most Grand Theft Auto Online veterans still fondly remember this classic hybrid-electric Sports car that was featured with the 1.11 Business update back in 2014. It is one of the removed cars that should be brought back to the game.

The Dinka Jester's top speed and handling are some of the reasons why it should return with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024, along with its looks and exhaust sound. Apart from this, the car also offers a smooth ride and is quite comfortable for races as well as general cruising. One can also reach a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) on this vehicle, and it only used to cost $240,000.

3) Coil Brawler

Coil Brawler is one of the best off-road cars in GTA Online. It is extremely fun to drive and offers great performance that leaves a lasting impression on everybody. This is another removed vehicle that should make a return with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 as it deserves to be in the stores.

Not only can it tackle off-road with ease, but it can do so at a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), which is quite fast for a vehicle in this category. On top of that, the car used to cost only $715,000, which is cheap for everything that it offers.

4) Vapid Bullet

There are some fast Supercars in GTA Online, and the Vapid Bullet is one of them. Unfortunately, it is no longer available in the stores, and players can only get it if it appears in a weekly update rotation as part of the GTA Online Prize Ride or in other forms. However, fans want this car to permanently return to the game.

This is mainly because the Vapid Bullet has excellent looks and great performance. The car is capable of reaching a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and also used to cost quite less. One could obtain it for just $155,000, which is dirt cheap for a Supercar. Hopefully, it will be back in the stores with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

5) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is another incredible Supercar in the game that fans would like to see return with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Not only can this vehicle reach a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h) without any special customizations like the HSW performance upgrade, but it also has great handling and acceleration.

On top of that, despite everything that it offers, the Pfister 811 only costs $1,135,000, which is low for its category. Hopefully, Rockstar Games brings this amazing ride back to the game with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

