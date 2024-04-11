GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (April 11 to 17, 2024)

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles have once again been reset with a new selection as part of the latest weekly event starting today, April 11, 2024. From now till April 17, 2024, players can steal some of the interesting sets of wheels in the Salvage Yard Robbery missions, including from the likes of Dinka, Vapid, and Pegassi. Rockstar Games has made all of these cars non-claimable this week but offers a good amount of money in return.

That said, let’s quickly look at all of these automobiles available until April 17, 2024, in GTA Online.

This week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles: Sugoi, Dominator GTT, and Infernus Classic

The newly available set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available until April 17, 2024, are the Dinka Sugoi, Vapid Dominator GTT, and Pegassi Infernus Classic.

1) Dinka Sugoi

The Dinka Sugoi is a five-door sports hatchback that debuted in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It is heavily inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

Honda Civic Type R FK8

2014-2021 Subaru WRX

2nd generation Hyundai Veloster

2nd generation Chevrolet Volt

While the newly released GTA Online weekly update doesn’t give a boost to Dinka Sugoi’s performance, the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles can still achieve a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:08.836.

2) Vapid Dominator GTT

The two-door Vapid Dominator GTT muscle car debuted in Los Santos in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update. The GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle is based on the following real-life rides:

1969–1970 Ford Mustang

1971-1973 Mustang

1973 Toyota Celica Liftback 2000 GT

On the performance side, the Dominator GTT is considered good for its class. It can reach a maximum speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.335.

3) Pegassi Infernus Classic

This week’s final Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle in GTA Online is the Pegassi Infernus Classic. It is a two-seater sports classic car based on these real-life vehicles:

Lamborghini Diablo

Cizeta V16T

Ferrari Testarossa

Unlike the current GTA Online podium car, the Infernus Classic can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.267.

The next group of GTA Online’s Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will come next week on April 18, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like to steal Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles? Yes, of course! Not at all 1 votes View Discussion