5 new sports cars we want in GTA Online before GTA 6

GTA 6 will undoubtedly bring several new vehicles that haven't been seen before in the franchise, but before that, there are several sports cars we want in GTA Online. Rockstar hasn't yet added some much anticipated real-life vehicles to the Grand Theft Auto HD Universe. Now, since GTA Online is yet to receive more updates, these cars should debut in this game.

Here's a list of some new sports cars we want in GTA Online before they're introduced in Grand Theft Auto VI. These aren't necessarily supercars, but they're all performance-oriented. Most of these are brand-new models, but none of them have essentially been seen in any Grand Theft Auto game before.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Sports cars we want in GTA Online before GTA 6 is released

1) Volkswagen Golf R

GTA Online needs another performance-oriented modern Blista (Image via Volkswagen)

The 2024 Volkswagen Golf R is a powerhouse in a small package, and Grand Theft Auto Online doesn't have many modern sports hatchbacks. So, the Volkswagen Golf R is one of the sports cars we want in GTA Online in the upcoming summer update. It could be introduced as a new and upgraded variant of the Blista, which is based on the Honda Civic Type-R and Volkswagen Golf.

2) Honda NSX-R

This car was present in San Andreas (Image via Wikipedia)

The Honda NSX-R is another addition to the sports cars we want in GTA Online before Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out. Long-time Grand Theft Auto players would recognize this car immediately. It was present in GTA San Andreas as the Infernus but hasn't been seen since then.

The Honda NSX-R (or the Type R) was introduced in 1992, and it's been a fan-favorite among tuner car enthusiasts. This could be introduced in the game as another classic variant of the Jester.

3) Ferrari 296 GTS

Everybody loves a cool new Ferrari sports car (Image via Ferrari)

When it comes to sports cars, Ferrari is undoubtedly one of the most popular manufacturers. Grand Theft Auto Online already has several cars based on the prancing horse, but you can't have too many of them. One of the new sports cars we want in GTA Online before the next game comes out is the Ferrari 296 GTS. Rockstar could also introduce the non-convertible variant, the 296 GTB.

4) Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe

This car can be quite similar to the Schlagen GT (Image via Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes is somewhat neglected when it comes to new vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. As such, there's nothing fans would want more than a new Mercedes sports car, and the best candidate is the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe. Rockstar has already introduced the regular AMG GT as the Schlagen GT in Grand Theft Auto Online. The AMG GT Coupe could be added as a new variant of the Schlagen GT.

5) McLaren Artura

There are some similarities with the Itali GTB Custom (Image via McLaren)

McLaren is another brand that doesn't have many vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. One of their newest models, the McLaren Artura, is another one of the sports cars we want in GTA Online before it debuts in Grand Theft Auto VI. The Artura shares some resemblance with the Itali GTB Custom, so it could be introduced as a variant of this existing vehicle or added as an entirely new vehicle instead.

