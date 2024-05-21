5 reasons to own Komoda in GTA Online

Rockstar Games introduced the Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online back in December 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It falls in the game's Sports Cars category and is a pretty decent choice for players in 2024. It has good speed, can fit multiple players, and looks stylish. In terms of cost, while the full price is a little under two million, unlocking the car's Trade Price renders it a value-for-money deal.

Interestingly, this vehicle is also available for a generous discount through May 22, 2024, making now the best time to get it. Besides the sale, here are five reasons to own a Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Let's take a look at 5 reasons to own a Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online

1) Good speed

According to expert GTA Online vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests, a completely upgraded Lampadati Komoda can achieve a top speed of 123.00 mph (198.00 km/h). Evidently, that's a pretty impressive statistic for this game.

Furthermore, the car accelerates quite quickly and can hit a high speed within seconds of setting off. This will help you get across the map in no time during missions or any other activity that requires travel.

2) Sounds great

A glimpse of the Komoda's engine (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Lampadati Komoda is one of the best-sounding cars in GTA Online. The vehicle's engine emits a loud raspy noise and its exhaust can be heard pretty clearly as you start to slow down.

These attributes, paired with great speed, make driving the Komoda in GTA Online a lot more thrilling and enjoyable, especially for those who prefer a roaring vehicle.

3) Can fit four players

Komoda is a four-seater sports car (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Since GTA Online is a multiplayer title, many activities can be done in a group, like the recently added Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. While fast cars are preferred for such tasks, a common problem with fast vehicles is their capacity, which is often limited to just two players.

Nevertheless, this isn't a problem with the Komoda in GTA Online as it is fast and can accommodate up to four players.

4) Many customization options

Komoda with the Lampadati Race livery (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Lampadati Komoda is seemingly inspired by the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Its sleek design is a great example of what simple yet stylish means. However, if you want to tinker with its appearance, Rockstar Games has provided many such options in various departments.

There are 22 customization categories for the Komoda in GTA Online with bumpers, hood, livery, roof, skirt, and spoiler featuring a plethora of options. Needless to say, there are also standard performance, brake, and armor upgrades available among other basic customization categories.

Fully upgrading the Komoda can cost up to $406,075, which is certainly expensive, but completing heists in GTA Online can help afford the expenditure.

5) Value for money with Trade Price

Lampadati Komoda's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The base price of Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online is $1,700,000. However, it can brought down to $1,275,000 (Trade Price) by completing the Diamond Casino Heist finale as leader with this specific vehicle.

Although anything above a million can still be termed expensive, the Trade Price seems fair given Komoda's attributes. Additionally, Rockstar has applied a 40% discount on this car through May 22, 2024, as part of the GTA Online weekly update active as of this writing.

