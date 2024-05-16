GTA Online weekly update for May 16-22, 2024, released

Rockstar Games has released the brand new GTA Online weekly update, shifting the focus from Sea to Sky this week. Till May 22, 2024, players can earn up to 6x cash and RP by completing the parachute jump-like Junk Energy Skydives. Additionally, they can earn up to 4x cash and RP simply by participating in over a dozen of Air Races available in 2024. Drop Zone is back into the limelight with 3x bonuses for the next seven days.

The developers are also giving huge discounts on some of the best aircraft in the game, one claimable Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle, and have shuffled the stock at car showrooms in the new GTA Online weekly update.

The new GTA Online Weekly Update event is all about sky adventures (May 16-22, 2024)

3x cash and RP (6x for Plus members):

Junk Energy Skydives

3x cash and RP:

Drop Zone Adversary Mode

2x cash and RP (4x for Plus members):

Air Races

This week’s event makes the Plus membership bonuses a must for every hustler in Los Santos.

List of vehicles at car showrooms and more in the new GTA Online weekly update (May 16-22, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Dinka Double-T

Vapid Riata

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer

Lampadati Pigalle

Enus Stafford

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Albany Cavalcade XL

Bravado Dorado

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Karin Sultan Classic

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Vapid Dominator ASP

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Grotti Brioso R/A HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Pegassi Vacca

Dinka Jester

Ocelot Lynx

Time Trials for the week:

Supers Premium Race Event – Business Trip

HSW Time Trial Event – Textile City

Regular Time Trial Event – Vinewood Bowl

Salvage Yard Vehicles:

Übermacht Cypher (Claimable)

Pfister Neon

Albany Brigham

As popular YouTuber awaits Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots, all the aforementioned vehicles are worth investing time and effort in Los Santos for the next seven days.

List of discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update

50% off:

Hangar Air Freight Cargo Source’s Staff Fee

40% off:

Lampadati Komoda

Declasse Draugur

Pegassi Osiris

Switchblade (Gun Van)

30% off:

Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater

Buckingham Volatus

Buckingham Conada

Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon

Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Hangar Properties (+Upgrades and Modifications)

With the new Grand Theft Auto 6 details surfacing online, it seems Rockstar will announce something related to the upcoming title very soon.