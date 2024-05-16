Famous YouTuber vows to watch "24 hours of MrBossFTW" if GTA 6 screenshots aren't released today

Popular YouTuber TGG, who had been hoping for a GTA 6 screenshots reveal yesterday (May 15, 2024), has now pledged to watch "24 hours of MrBossFTW as punishment" if Rockstar doesn't release any screenshots today. There's been much buzz over the first Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots since the beginning of this month, with many fans expecting to see them soon.

Many popular figures in the Grand Theft Auto community have joined in the hype, and TGG is the latest person to do so. Here's everything you need to know about the YouTuber's latest post regarding GTA 6 screenshots and what he meant by it.

TGG pledges to watch MrBossFTW if GTA 6 screenshots aren't revealed today

TGG (The Gaming Gorilla) made an X post today (May 16, 2024) stating the following:

"If we don't get GTA 6 screenshots I will watch 24 hours of MrBossFTW as punishment."

Today being a Thursday, Rockstar is expected to release a GTA Online update. However, it also releases important announcements and makes some revelations related to other games on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In addition, Take-Two Interactive's Q4 2024 earnings call is supposed to take place today.

Many fans have been speculating that Rockstar will reveal some GTA 6 news following this earnings call, which might be the first Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots or even a second trailer. In addition, there have been reports of an RDR1 PC release, so Red Dead Redemption fans expect news about that instead of GTA 6 screenshots.

TGG has also joined in the hype, as he posted yesterday hoping for the GTA 6 screenshots to be released. His latest post, however, is much more hilarious, as he claims watching MrBossFTW's videos would be a form of punishment.

As some fans suggested doing the deed while livestreaming, TGG responded that he doesn't want anyone else to suffer with him. Some users said they don't expect any screenshots today, while others responded with funny comments like

The reason MrBossFTW, another GTA YouTuber, became the butt of ridicule here is that he has been accused of making clickbait content on the Grand Theft Auto games. In fact, even Ned Luke, the GTA 5 voice actor for Michael, called the YouTuber out and told his viewers not to listen to him.