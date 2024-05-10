3 things GTA 6 fans should expect after Take-Two earnings call

GTA 6 fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Take-Two earnings call that the publishing company will hold on May 16, 2024, and expect to get some major Grand Theft Auto 6 news right after it. They've already started speculating about a generic announcement, screenshots, or even a new trailer. Some even expect the exact release date to be announced after the call.

Rockstar Games has managed to add fuel to the ongoing hype around Grand Theft Auto 6, with its recent Grand Theft Auto Online Newswire posts seemingly referring to GTA VI. In light of all this excitement among GTA fans surrounding the upcoming game, we present three different things that you can expect to see after the Take-Two earnings call.

NOTE: This article is speculative in nature, and as such, readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

What GTA 6 fans should expect following the Take-Two earnings call

1) GTA 6 screenshots

Rockstar might reveal the upcoming game's screenshots soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

As per a report by a dataminer, Rockstar has allegedly been updating the GTA 6 website's API. It's been reportedly found that the updated API has several URLs that mention screenshots. Some other fans apparently noticed the webpage itself getting updated with placeholder text, and a Screens section briefly appeared on it.

All this led to countless fans excitedly waiting for the first GTA 6 screenshots to be revealed. Although Rockstar hasn't announced anything related to this as of now, it might after the May 16 Take-Two earnings call.

2) GTA 6 trailer 2

The most exciting thing that can come after the Take-Two earnings call is the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar released the first Grand Theft Auto 6 video on December 5, 2023, and it has almost been six months since its launch. As a result, fans are getting eager while waiting for the next one. Many of them have already prepared a list of things they expect to see in GTA 6's second trailer.

A reason some people believe that this video will come out soon after the call is that Rockstar made an announcement regarding the game's first trailer right after its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, held an earnings call. History could repeat itself yet again, and fans might get the trailer they've been seeking for so long.

3) Release date

The official release date might be revealed after the Take-Two earnings call (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, gamers might see Rockstar revealing the official Grand Theft Auto 6 release date after the upcoming Take-Two earnings call. Rockstar could be making a simple acknowledgment regarding the development of the game and whether its release has been delayed or not. As of now, we only know that GTA 6 will come out in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The exact date for when it could come out is something that fans have made speculations about extensively. Some think it will come out in the first quarter, others say it's scheduled for the Fall season, and a few even think it might be pushed back to 2026.

FAQs on things to expect after Take-Two earnings call

Is GTA 6 still coming in 2025?

Yes, Rockstar hasn't announced any delays as of now, so Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to come out in 2025.

Will PS5 run GTA 6?

Yes, the PlayStation 5 will support Grand Theft Auto 6 when it comes out in 2025.

Who owns GTA now?

Grand Theft Auto games are developed by Rockstar Games, but this studio's parent company is Take-Two Interactive, so the GTA games are its property.

