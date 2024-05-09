Top 5 GTA 5 armored cars that we'd like to see in GTA 6

The list of GTA 5 armored cars is quite extensive and features some interesting names. In fact, some of these warrant a return in GTA 6, the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto entry set to release in 2025. Its first trailer has already shown some rides that will return from GTA 5's online mode, but a few more deserve to be on that list.

So, in this listicle, we will look at five GTA 5 armored cars that we'd like to see in GTA 6. Note that this article is purely speculative and none of the entries have been confirmed to return in the upcoming title.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec and 4 other GTA 5 armored cars that we'd like to see in GTA 6

5) Armored Karin Kuruma

Expand Tweet

Armored Karin Kuruma is the go-to vehicle for most players in a PvE scenario. This is because of its windows which are almost entirely bulletproof, making it one of the most popular GTA 5 armored cars.

This exact quality of the Armored Karin Kuruma could make it a fan-favorite in GTA 6 as well. However, a significant downside is that it doesn't have any explosive resistance.

4) HVY Nightshark

Here's a look at GTA 5's Nightshark (Image via Rockstar Games)

The HVY Nightshark was added to the list of GTA 5 armored cars in August 2017 with the Gunrunning Pack DLC. It looks sleek, seemingly having been inspired by the Dartz Kombat, and boasts good explosive resistance.

One can even equip this car with Window Plates and utilize its front-facing dual machine guns. Owing to these qualities, having Nightshark return in GTA 6 could benefit players.

3) Ocelot Virtue

Official Ocelot Virtue poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The armored Super Car Ocelot Virtue becomes one of the best explosive-resistant vehicles in GTA 5's online mode once equipped with Armor Plating from the Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop. It was added in 2023 with The Last Dose GTA Online update and can be fitted with a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

While the car lacks bullet-resistant windows, it compensates by offering a good top speed and insanely quick acceleration. Furthermore, Ocelot Virtue is one of the best-looking cars in GTA 5.

2) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Official Patriot Mil-Spec poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a superior variant of the standard Patriot that was featured in GTA Vice City. Since Vice City will be a part of the GTA 6 map, having the former vehicle make a return would be a worthy upgrade.

This is because of its compatibility with Armor Plating, which enhances explosive resistance, Missile Lock-On Jammer, bullet-resistant windows, and room for the installation of machine guns. Sadly, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec isn't notably fast.

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

Buffalo STX is one of the best GTA 5 armored cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Seemingly based on the 2015 Dodge Charger, the Bravado Buffalo STX is among the best GTA 5 armored cars. Much like the Ocelot Virtue, this armored Muscle Car can equipped with Armor Plating to reinforce its explosive resistance and a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Coupled with that, it boasts bullet-resistant windows, a much higher top speed than the Super Car, and can even be equipped with machine guns. Needless to say, out of all the GTA 5 armored cars mentioned here, Rockstar Games should consider incorporating the Bravado Buffalo STX in GTA 6.

FAQ:

How to get the Ocelot Virtue for free?

The Ocelot Virtue can be obtained for free by completing all The First and Last Dose story missions in GTA 5's online mode.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback