Why Nightshark might return in GTA 6

The first official GTA 6 trailer revealed that many cars from Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, will be featured in the upcoming entry. Although HVY Nightshark's inclusion in the highly anticipated sequel has not been confirmed yet, it has some great attributes that build a case for its comeback. In fact, it could prove to be quite a useful asset.

In this article, we will look at why the HVY Nightshark might return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is speculative, and the vehicle's return has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Reasons why the HVY Nightshark might return in GTA 6

The HVY Nightshark is one of the best Off-Road cars in GTA Online. Its design is seemingly inspired by the real-life vehicle, Dartz Kombat. Players can get it for $1,245,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry, a price which is justified by its great attributes.

For instance, the Nightshark is a weaponized car featuring quick-firing dual machine guns fixed beneath its headlights. Additionally, the vehicle can withstand 26 Homing Missiles, eight RPG, Grenades, or Sticky Bombs, 22 Heavy Sniper MK II Explosive Rounds, four Tank Cannon hits, and one Anti-Aircraft Dual 20mm Flak when its armor has been completely upgraded.

Players can also purchase window plates while customizing the Nightshark, which adds to its defensive measures. In a nutshell, this vehicle, though expensive, is of great use and can be a pivotal asset.

Although its return in Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been confirmed yet, these types of utility vehicles can easily fit into the game, especially when older titles have featured rides like the Rhino and S.W.A.T. Tanks.

Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if the Nightshark was added to the list of returning cars in GTA 6.

Notably, many in the playerbase oppose the inclusion of Grand Theft Auto Online's futuristic vehicles with similar abilities. But the Nightshark can be interpreted as a realistic ride, fitting into the game's lore as somewhat of a military asset.

The upcoming title is also expected to feature a multiplayer mode, and the HVY Nightshark could prove to be very useful, just like in the current game. Rockstar hasn't officially announced Grand Theft Auto 6 Online, but the highly anticipated sequel not having an online mode is quite unlikely.

While players want GTA 6 to be a little different from GTA Online, PvP (Player vs Player) scenarios could require cars like the Nightshark for protection against well-armed adversaries. Hence, fans might see this car return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

