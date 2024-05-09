Top 5 GTA 5 screenshots to recall before Rockstar unveils GTA 6 screenshots

Anticipation is high among Grand Theft Auto fans as they await the release of GTA 6 screenshots from Rockstar. While we never know when that wait ends, let's revisit some GTA 5 screenshots, that generated considerable excitement when they were first revealed, as they showcased the major improvements and differences that Grand Theft Auto 5 was to introduce.

The internet has been exploding ever since fans found evidence of changes in the Rockstar Games website, with mentions of screenshots. As such, it's the best time to delve into the history of the previous game, and in light of that, here are the best GTA 5 screenshots ever released.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Greatest GTA 5 screenshots before GTA 6 screenshots come out

5) Expanded and Enhanced Edition

One of the newest GTA 5 screenshots released in 2022. (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is one of the newest screenshots for Grand Theft Auto 5 which has been re-released on multiple platforms in 2022. This comes from the latest re-release, the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, which is an improved variant of the game exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game boasts enhanced graphics, among other features, and this was highlighted in screenshots like these, which showcase the night lights of Los Santos.

4) First look at Los Santos

The first GTA 5 screenshots were revealed in 2012. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Released on July 12, 2012, this was among the first GTA 5 screenshots to come out. This picture showcases the skylines of Los Santos and it also reveals the massive size of the city. This is exactly what fans would want from one of the first GTA 6 screenshots as well — to get a detailed look into what Vice City will look like.

3) Vinewood Walk of Fame

One of the most interesting GTA 5 screenshots that depict Los Santos. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vinewood Walk of Fame is obviously based on the landmark in Hollywood bearing the same name, and Rockstar faithfully recreated it in their game. This picture shows off the fascinating Vinewood neighborhood, but it also gives a glimpse into how the NPCs behave in the game world.

They can be seen engaging in various activities, like taking pictures, simply chatting, using their mobile phones, and so on. We're hoping to see something similar in the next game, with even more advanced NPCs.

2) Tennis

Tennis is one of the newest activities in the series. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Released on August 22, 2012, this was the first look at some of the new activities that players would get in Grand Theft Auto 5. What many fans didn't get at the time was that Rockstar also showcased one of the protagonist's houses in this frame. The tennis court in this picture is right behind Michael's residence in Los Santos.

Fans are hoping that the next game will have even more activities and side missions, and this might also be showcased in one of the GTA 6 screenshots.

1) First look at the protagonists

A great look at the protagonist trio. (Image via Rockstar Games)

By December 2012, Rockstar had released several screenshots already, but fans were still eagerly awaiting to see an official reveal of the protagonists. This wish was granted on December 24, when the developers unveiled Michael, Franklin, and Trevor in a gloomy screenshot that highlights their features under the nighttime glow.

Although we've taken a good look at what Jason and Lucia look like in the trailer, some official GTA 6 screenshots would be much appreciated.

