Popular YouTuber believes GTA 6 screenshots could drop today

The hype for a GTA 6 screenshots reveal has gone through the roof, and now, a popular YouTuber believes that today (May 15, 2024) might be the day that Rockstar drops them. TGG, also known as The Gaming Gorilla, is a popular GTA YouTuber who makes informative content about Grand Theft Auto Online and also covers all the latest news and information about the upcoming game, Grand Theft Auto 6.

In his latest post, he simply mentions that today has to be the day, for what we can assume is the GTA 6 screenshots release. This has become a hot topic recently, with countless fans and popular community members speculating about it. So here's everything you need to know about TGG's latest tweet.

TGG believes GTA 6 screenshots will be released today

As you can see from the above post, TGG (@TGGonYT) made a simple post on X, saying:

"Gotta be today. I’m a believer."

This was followed by a palm tree emoji, which is most likely a reference to Grand Theft Auto 6. Fans were quick to realize that this is about the GTA 6 screenshots and that the YouTuber believes it might be released today. In response, however, Ben (@videotechuk_), another popular member of the Rockstar Games fan community, wrote the same thing, but with a cowboy hat face emoji.

This implies that Ben is expecting news about the supposed Red Dead Redemption 1 PC release instead. TGG replied, saying:

"Look, Red Dead is great. But ain’t no way you would really prefer a RDR1 announcement over GTA 6 info & screenshots."

So, it seems that the community is divided over the two big possibilities at the moment — A GTA 6 screenshots reveal or a Red Dead Redemption PC release announcement. There has been much speculation about Rockstar revealing the first screenshots for Grand Theft Auto 6, with dataminers supposedly finding proof that Rockstar has been updating their website in preparation for the reveal.

On the other hand, the news about a possible Red Dead Redemption PC release came from Tez2, who is known for their accurate insider information about Rockstar Games titles.

Fans naturally had different opinions on TGG's post. Some are expecting Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots while others want an RDR1 PC announcement to come true. Then there are those who believe that nothing will happen instead.

Fans who believe we're getting something today. (Image via X)

Fans who think we aren't getting anything today. (Image via X)

In any case, fans will have to leave it up to Rockstar Games themselves, as usual, since they're the only ones who know if something's going to come out today.

