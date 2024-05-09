5 things not to expect from first GTA 6 screenshots

There has been a lot of hype surrounding GTA 6 screenshots, with most fans believing that Rockstar Games is about to release them very soon. Dataminers have allegedly found evidence of Rockstar updating their website behind the scenes in preparation for the first screenshots from the game. Others apparently found placeholder texts on the official page for the game itself.

There's also the speculation that the upcoming Take-Two earnings call on May 16 may be followed up with something big, such as a screenshot reveal. Whatever the case may be, we can still speculate on the types of GTA 6 screenshots Rockstar could showcase. These first few pictures, however, are unlikely to reveal too much, if they follow the standard set by Grand Theft Auto 5.

In light of that, here are some things that we probably won't get from the expected screenshot reveal.

NOTE: This article is speculative in nature, based on Rockstar's past behavior and as such, readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

Things you shouldn't expect from first GTA 6 screenshots

1) A look at the protagonists

If Rockstar goes by the previous pattern seen for Grand Theft Auto 5, the first screenshots are unlikely to reveal the protagonists. The first GTA 5 screenshots, which came out in July 2012, only showcased the city of Los Santos. We got a good look at the playable heroes in December of the same year when multiple pictures were already released.

We already know what Jason and Lucia look like and Rockstar has also released an official artwork that shows the two. However, the first GTA 6 screenshots will likely not feature either of them.

2) New gameplay features

As mentioned previously, the first few official screenshots didn't showcase any of the new gameplay features, and Rockstar will also probably tease the fanbase by not making any big reveals right now. One of the earliest screenshots showed a bike race while another, which depicts a P-996 LAZER, showed the return of aircrafts in the Grand Theft Auto series.

That said, these weren't the substantial changes that fans were expecting, which were only disclosed with subsequent trailers. As such, we might have to wait till more GTA 6 screenshots or trailers come out.

3) New activities

One of the earliest GTA 5 screenshots that showed the tennis activity (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first glimpse at a completely new activity in Grand Theft Auto 5 was revealed on August 22, 2012, with a screenshot that shows two women playing tennis at the De Santa Residence tennis court. This was a new activity that Rockstar introduced in Grand Theft Auto 5 and it wasn't unveiled in the first few screenshots.

According to rumors, the upcoming game is expected to feature some new activities like basketball and an advanced carjacking system. If these are true, Rockstar is unlikely to reveal them in the first GTA 6 screenshots.

4) New vehicles

The Cheetah is expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the first Grand Theft Auto 5 screenshots, Rockstar only showcased returning vehicles, like the Maverick helicopter or the Cheetah sports car. They're expected to do the same with the next game, where we'll only see the returning cars in the earliest GTA 6 screenshots. The new vehicles will possibly be disclosed much later, or in the upcoming trailers.

5) Mission scenes

Finally, Rockstar is unlikely to reveal any major story missions in the screenshots. The first few Grand Theft Auto 5 screenshots simply showcased generic scenes from the game, and Rockstar will probably follow the same strategy for their next game. However, they're more than likely to showcase mission footage in the next trailer, and we might have already seen some scenes in the first teaser as well.

