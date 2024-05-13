GTA 5 devs' Red Dead Redemption PC port: Expected announcement date, features, and more

GTA 5 developer Rockstar Games might be planning to release a Red Dead Redemption PC port after Take-Two Interactive's earnings call slated for May 16, 2024. The news was first reported by reputed insider and data miner, Tez2, on their official X account (X/@TezFunz2). They uploaded a screenshot of Rockstar's launcher site file in which marketing strings (currently not public) for promotion of the hit 2010 game's PC port can be seen.

There has been no official confirmation for the same as of this writing. However, it can be expected to arrive soon, especially with Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, set to host an earnings call in the coming days. Additionally, Red Dead Redemption's expansion might be coming to PC.

GTA 5 devs' reported Red Dead Redemption PC port could be announced soon

In August 2023, Rockstar Games announced and released PS4 and Nintendo Switch ports of Red Dead Redemption, which was originally released in 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360.

The entire ordeal took around 10 days and a similar pattern might be observed again with the reported Red Dead Redemption PC port. This is mainly because Take-Two Interactive has an earnings call slated for May 16, 2024, and Rockstar has made big announcements close to the event in the past.

Therefore, an official announcement for a Red Dead Redemption PC port can be expected to arrive in the coming days. Nevertheless, readers should note that this is just speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two yet.

John Marston is the game's protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

As for features, the possibility of enhanced resolution from the original version, like in the modern console port, seems likely. The title runs at up to 4K resolution (at 30 fps) on the PS4 Pro and PS5.

Performance-wise, support for up to 60 fps was dropped for the game on PS5 in October last year. Thus, the same might be available on PC too.

The marketing string screenshot attached to Tez2's X post also mentions the game's popular expansion — Undead Nightmare.

The screenshot attached in Tez2's post about a Red Dead Redemption PC port (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

It was made available with the base game on modern consoles last year and the same might happen with the reported Red Dead Redemption PC port.

Why should GTA 5 players try Red Dead Redemption?

GTA 5 players looking for a fresh experience while waiting for a GTA 6 announcement can try Red Dead Redemption. Not only is it one of Rockstar Games' best works ever, but it also continues the story after the events of Red Dead Redemption 2. Moreover, GTA 6 will be out in 2025, which is some time from now.

Although not as expansive as the 2018 title, it has the potential to keep players engaged, especially if you're bored of playing GTA 5 and Online continuously.

The game is currently available on modern consoles, but the arrival of a Red Dead Redemption PC port would make it available to even more players. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen when exactly this reported PC version will be officially announced.

FAQ

Will GTA 6 be released on PC?

As of writing (May 14, 2024), Rockstar Games, has only confirmed GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. No announcements for a GTA 6 PC port have been made yet.

