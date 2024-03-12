Top 5 heists in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The number of heists in GTA Online have increased after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, and you now have some new choices to make when going for one. Heists are the backbone of Grand Theft Auto Online, serving as a means to make money as well as an entertaining activity to partake in. Rockstar also releases most of their updates centered around such new overarching jobs.

With all that in mind, here are some of the best heists in GTA Online that you can participate in. Some of these, such as the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, are comparatively new, whereas others like the Cayo Perico are extremely well-known in the community already.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best heists in GTA Online following the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC

5) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist is the latest one to be added to GTA Online as part of the new update that goes by the same name. The mission involves breaking into a Cluckin Bell factory to take down a narcotics cartel, and it's played out as a series of contact missions provided by Vincent. There's one introductory and five setup jobs that lead to an exciting heist finale.

The payout of $500,000 might not seem too high, but this is a heist that can be started at any level without the need to purchase any properties. The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist missions are quite easy as well, and an experienced player can complete the whole thing in just under an hour.

4) Dr Dre Contract

The Dr Dre Contract is one of the most lucrative heists in GTA Online that's also quite fun to play. You'll need to purchase an Agency to play it, although this is totally worth it since this property is quite useful. It comes with a Vehicle and Weapons Workshop, and it also allows you to play Security Contracts, which is necessary for the heist as well.

The Dr Dre Contract has three sets of setup missions that have to be completed in order to unlock the finale, and it rewards you with $1,000,000 on completion. The entire heist takes around two hours to finish, but it would be a lot more quicker if it didn't have some of the longest cutscenes in GTA Online.

3) Auto Shop Contracts

The Auto Shop Contracts or Robberies don't exactly fall under the category of heists in GTA Online, but they're basically mini-heists that require you to have an Auto Shop. There are eight different Auto Shop Contracts, and each of these have their own mini-setup missions. These setups are much simpler than, for instance, in comparison to the new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions.

The payouts on the Robberies range from $170,000 - $185,000, except for the final one, The Union Depository Contract, which rewards you with $300,000 - $375,000. This final mission is drastically different from the rest, however, as it plays out more like a traditional heist as opposed to the fast-paced robberies in the earlier ones.

2) Diamond Casino

The Diamond Casino Heist offers the largest payout among all other heists in GTA Online, if you can grab the Diamonds, which are only available on certain occassions. This means the maximum payout can range between $2,115,000 to $3,619,000, which is much higher than the new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout.

The only downside to the Diamond Casino Heist is that it requires more than one player. On the other hand, all of the other heists in this list can be played solo. There are three different approaches that you can take while playing this heist, and each comes with its own rewards and unlocks.

1) Cayo Perico

The Cayo Perico heist, ever since its introduction, has been considered one of the best heists in GTA Online. It's the easiest one for solo players, as the setup missions are quite easy and can be completed rather fast. The finale mission can also be completed without a hitch if you know what to do. Although it might seem difficult on the first try, any subsequent run will naturally feel easy.

The overall payout has been nerfed by Rockstar, but fans still prefer this over any other heists in GTA Online. The cooldown has also been increased, but you can still easily make around $1 million in a few hours with the Cayo Perico Heist.

