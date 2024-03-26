5 best sounding cars in GTA Online after Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC

Some players choose cars in GTA Online based on their performance, whereas others go for looks. But there are those who enjoy the roar of the engine whenever their ride starts up and glides across the streets of Los Santos and the vast landscape of Blaine County. Notably, the multiplayer has welcomed three new vehicles with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC.

However, those looking for the best sounding cars may find the process a little challenging, as the game doesn't help with this at the time of purchase. Nevertheless, this article will list five of the best sounding cars in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC.

Annis Elegy Retro Custom and 4 more of the best sounding cars in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC

1) Declasse Mamba

The Declasse Mamba falls in the Sports Classics category of cars in GTA Online and looks to have been based on the Shelby Cobra (AC Cobra). It has a very loud start-up that perfectly describes the "roar of the engine" and makes a coarse, almost raspy sound while moving.

Players can enjoy the sound of its engine at its fully upgraded top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h), which, albeit not the best, isn't too bad either. Those interested in buying the Declasse Mamba can get it from Legendary Motorsport for $995,000.

2) Declasse Drift Tampa

The Declasse Drift Tampa is a Sports Car with a design that looks to be a combination of the 1964 - 73 Ford Mustang, 1970 Dodge Dart, 1968 - 72 Chevrolet Nova, and the 1968 Dodge Charger. It emits a blaring roar upon starting up and also during movement. In fact, one can hear its parts grinding even when it stands still.

The Drift Tampa isn't the best in terms of top speed, capable of hitting just 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) after complete upgradation. That said, it is a pretty good choice for GTA Online Drift Races and is listed on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $995,000.

3) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

The Annis Elegy Retro Custom makes a sound one would expect from a Sports Car. It is loud and powerful, making it perfect for driving through the streets of Los Santos at its fully upgraded top speed of 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h).

This vehicle is based on Paul Walker's Skyline from 2 Fast 2 Furious. Those interested in acquiring the Annis Elegy Retro Custom must first get the Annis Elegy RH8 from Legendary Motorsport and then convert it into the Retro Custom variant for an additional cost of $904,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works.

4) Karin Sultan RS

The Karin Sultan RS is another of the many Sports Cars in GTA Online. It is acquired by converting the Karin Sultan at Benny's Original Motor Works for $795,000. This vehicle makes a rumbling sound, with its gears and parts being quite audible.

Once fully upgraded, the Sultan RS can hit a top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h). Players can enjoy cruising in this quick ride in Freemode while waiting for the GTA 6 release date.

5) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the best Muscle Cars in GTA Online. It boasts a great top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) post full upgradation, has a stylish design seemingly based on the 2015 Dodge Charger, can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades, Armor Plating, and sports bullet-resistant windows.

The Buffalo STX emits a raspy noise that is a great indicator of its power and gets louder as it moves, making it one of the best sounding cars in GTA Online. It is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $2,150,000 with a $1,612,500 Trade Price.

