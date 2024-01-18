5 new things Rockstar should add to GTA 6 Online weekly events

GTA Online's new weekly update for January 18-24, 2024, brings new discounts, bonuses, and more. However, it may not feel new anymore to most players. Rockstar Games has been following the same weekly update formula, which should change in the multiplayer component of the next game.

This article discusses what Rockstar can do to spice up GTA 6 Online's weekly events. Most of the inspiration can be found by looking back and reintroducing the innovative additions that made GTA Online's weekly updates interesting. Or the studio could look to the community to see what fans want in the sequel.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 new additions that can reinvigorate GTA 6 Online's weekly updates

1) More free vehicles

GTA Online's current iteration offers at least two free vehicles every week, but winning both can be a bit tricky. Acquiring the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino comes down to sheer luck, and the odds of winning the car are quite low. Meanwhile, the Prize Ride car that can be won from the LS Car Meet offers a fairer challenge.

Players must win an LS Car Meet Series race and maintain a particular position for a few consecutive days to acquire the vehicle. In the next multiplayer game, Rockstar should implement more ways to win free vehicles, like in the Prize Ride Challenge.

2) Map updates

Grand Theft Auto Online has had the same map for over a decade, with some minor changes over the years, most of which only affect interior locations. Some exceptions are The Diamond Casino & Resort and the island of Cayo Perico. However, the Casino only came out in 2019, and there haven't been any more major map changes since then.

Meanwhile, Cayo Perico was added as a map expansion and not as an update to the existing map of San Andreas. While the next game should definitely have map expansions, it should also focus on the main GTA 6 map. There shouldn't be buildings like the Mile High Club, which has been under construction since the game was launched, and no changes have been made.

3) New limited-time events

Limited-time events are introduced occasionally in Grand Theft Auto Online, such as the Halloween events and Christmas updates. The former adds many timed activities like Sightseeing and other spooky missions. Meanwhile, the latter adds snow to the game, as well as some unique missions like hunting down a Yeti.

These events are quite engaging, and they attract many players, increasing the headcount during these special seasons. In GTA 6 Online, Rockstar should also introduce surprise limited-time special events during the normal weekly updates to retain its playerbase throughout the year.

4) Live music performances

GTA Online has collaborated with many musicians, including Dr. Dre, Moodyman, and Keinemusik. There's even a special Nightclub called The Music Locker where different musicians perform live. These should be made more frequent in Grand Theft Auto 6, which is something music fans would surely enjoy.

Rockstar has also introduced new music compilations through the game, and this is also something that should be brought back. However, there should be more music genres in GTA 6, as well as different types of musicians, so all kinds of music lovers would find the game enticing.

5) Better and more discounts

The weekly discounts in Grand Theft Auto Online have dwindled to the point where they're not too impressive anymore because they're either too low or the vehicles aren't that interesting. Rockstar probably doesn't offer many discounts, so players rely on Shark Cards more.

However, this will bring the game to a point where the discounts aren't worth paying attention to, making them lose their purpose. For GTA 6 Online, what they need to do is to offer better discounts for the more popular cars.

In other news, fans should check out the interesting things GTA 6 is bound to introduce in singleplayer.

