GTA 4 was a massive step up from the older games in the GTA franchise in terms of graphics and immersion. Players were transported back into the new age Liberty City in the shoes of a new protagonist, Niko Bellic.

Apart from the main story missions in GTA 4, Niko could engage in various "odd" jobs. Just like any other GTA game, GTA 4 offers players a variety of jobs that players can take up at any time, unless they are not on a mission that is. This article will talk about the 5 odd jobs players could take up in GTA 4.

5 different jobs in GTA 4

1) Taxi Driver

Bored of the gangster life? In GTA 4, players can take up the job of a taxi driver. These missions are pretty simple and require players to drive passengers to particular locations within a deadline. If done, players will be rewarded with in-game cash. The side mission can be started by calling Roman about taking a fare.

2) Drug Delivery

This side job could be unlocked after completing the second mission for Little Jacob in GTA 4. He can be seen offering Niko work as a drug courier. From then on, players simply need to call Little Jacob for work.

Players need to get the order from the café and deliver it to places in Broker and Dukes. There are three different categories in which these jobs play out: Stash, Timed, and Deal.

3) Vigilante

Just like any other GTA game, GTA 4 also allows players to become vigilantes from within a Law Enforcement vehicle. These jobs require players to track down and kill the designated targets (criminals) within a time limit.

A criminal spawns in a random vehicle as the mission starts and will try to evade the player. The criminals might even steal a player's car if and when required.

4) Exotic Exports

After completing the mission Logging On, players will get access to the Exotic Exports side jobs, given to Niko by Brucie.

Players will get emails from Brucie which can be accessed at any TW@ Internet Café or any other location with an approachable computer. Every mission has the same basic working. Players need to find the vehicle that Brucie requested, steal it, and deliver it to his lockup in East Hook. Players may get a two-star wanted level at times which they will need to successfully evade.

5) The Fixer's Assassinations

If players want to become deadly assassins, GTA 4 has provisions for that as well. All that needs to be done is to visit a payphone at the Odhner Avenue-Traeger Road intersection.

Here, The Fixer will brief players about the job. In every mission, players will be provided information on where the target is, along with body armor and a special weapon suited for the mission.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod