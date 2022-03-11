5 old features that would be great to see return in GTA 6 in some capacity

The Grand Theft Auto series regularly reutilizes some old features from the past, so there's a chance that GTA 6 could reuse some of these features too. With no official announcements or credible leaks on the horizon, one can only speculate what this highly anticipated game will include.

All of the features included in this article are those that come from past games that haven't been seen in a single-player setting in well over a decade. GTA 6 might not include any of them, but it's still fun to speculate and discuss hypotheticals.

5 classic features that should return in GTA 6

5) More time periods other than a modern setting

Not even the game was contemporary for its time (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a lot one can do with a modern setting, but there's always some fun to be had in the past as well. Take something like GTA Vice City, for example, it was set in 1986, and it's still one of the most fondly remembered games in the series.

That's not to say that GTA 6 has to appeal to 80s nostalgia per se, but it would be interesting to see any past time period in a modern game. The HD Universe has primarily focused on recent years, theoretically making it a nice change of pace if included in GTA 6.

4) Fat and muscles

An example of how different CJ's body type could've been back then (Image via Rockstar Games)

Customization in the recent Grand Theft Auto games has largely been excellent. However, one old feature from GTA San Andreas seems to have vanished entirely, and that's the ability to put on some fat and muscles. It wasn't a groundbreaking feature by any means, but it added an extra layer of depth to make the protagonist seem more unique.

This feature was especially interesting because there were slight differences between running speeds and power between a fat, muscular, or skinny CJ. If GTA 6 wanted to focus more on customization, then this minor feature would be a lovely callback.

3) More detailed hand-to-hand combat

GTA 5 weakened the foundation of GTA 4's fun close-quarter-combat, making melee fights far too quick and dull. While GTA 6 wouldn't need fistfights to last for a long time, there was a charm in all of the maneuvers that Niko Bellic could pull off.

Similarly, GTA San Andreas' many fighting styles would be fun to see revisited in a future game. It's just another layer of customization, but one that adds more depth to the gameplay than clothes do.

2) Purchasable safehouses

The Prickle Pine Safehouse was a unique safehouse that was entirely optional to purchase (Image via Rockstar Games)

The idea of having a dozen or so permanent safehouses scattered throughout the world might seem strange to modern Grand Theft Auto fans. A game like GTA 5 only has a few select homes for the protagonists to own (which aren't optional), while GTA Online only has a few purchasable apartments.

Back in GTA San Andreas, there were 37 safehouses, most of which were completely optional. It would be great to see them return in GTA 6, especially since they incentivized players to spend and save their money wisely.

1) Several visitable locations

One of the most fun aspects of the first Grand Theft Auto game was that there were several locations for the player to visit at some point in the game:

Liberty City

Vice City

San Andreas

While they were far less recognizable than their modern counterparts, there was still something fascinating about going to all of these areas in one game. Nowadays, gamers can only go to one location (with many fans assuming that GTA 6 will occur in Vice City).

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu