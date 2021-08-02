5 one of a kind missions in the GTA series

The GTA series features a unique and diverse assortment of missions, each more challenging than the other.

While some missions in the game are admittedly mainstream, most are extremely exciting and worth all the buzz in the world. From killing dumb goons to practicing yoga to destroying police cars, players get to do a number of crazy things in the series. This article talks about 5 of the most unique missions featured in the GTA series.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Top 5 unique missions in the GTA series

5) Domo Arigato Domestoboto – GTA Vice City Stories

The GTA series features its fair share of hilarious missions, but it's not every day that players can boss robots around and make them grind their shady business. Domo Arigato Domestoboto is one of the funniest missions in the series. Not only does it involve remotely controlling a robot but also menial tasks such as lighting cigars and cleaning toilets.

4) Cabmaggedon – GTA Vice City

Betrayal is normal in GTA games but six rival taxis awaiting a player in a deserted lot certainly isn't. Not only does the player need to survive the trap within a time limit but also destroy the leader of Vice City cabs. Rival gangs are often extremely notorious in Vice City.

3) Rumble – GTA 3

GTA 3 features a number of mind-blowing guns, each more devastating than the other, yet this mission requires players to finish off several Purple Nine gangsters with baseball bats. Rumble is perhaps the only mission in the series to not take Melee weapons with a grain of salt.

2) Bullion Run

Players can trust D-Ice for incredibly unique missions. In Bullion Run, players need to collect the Platinum Bullions left behind by a Federal Reserve Fight and safely bring them to a garage.

The catch? These darn things weigh a lot and tend to slow Claude's vehicle. Collecting too many Bullions also increases the Wanted Level, and the cops barging in on all sides is never fun, especially when one is trying to grind a laborious job.

1) Did somebody say yoga?

Did Somebody Say Yoga involves Amanda frolicking with the French yogi, and Michael reluctantly striking the guided poses. Although it is extremely difficult to complete on the first try, it is one of the most interesting missions featured in GTA 5. The cutscenes are especially engaging, combining the typical chaos of Grand Theft Auto with the peace and tranquility of a practice as calming as yoga.

