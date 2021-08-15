5 plot twists in GTA San Andreas that left players completely startled

GTA San Andreas has several plot twists that some players didn't see coming.

Not every plot twist is a major one. Sometimes, it can be a minor shift that players wouldn't expect, but it wouldn't change the overall game's plot too much if it didn't happen.

Naturally, there are also significant plot twists that alter later events in GTA San Andreas. They're some of the most memorable moments in the storyline, so they're hard to forget.

A player can still foresee some of these plot twists happening, but that doesn't mean that everyone would have that foresight. It doesn't have to be so shocking that a player has to take a break after witnessing it in GTA San Andreas. Sometimes, it's just enough to make a player go "huh."

Five shocking plot twists in GTA San Andreas

5) Catalina gets with Claude

Catalina & Claude, in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 3 fans already know that Catalina and Claude were an item. However, it's surprising to see it happen in GTA San Andreas of all games. Just seeing the main antagonist of GTA 3 in this game was surprising in and of itself, but seeing Claude was pretty cool too.

It doesn't have a major impact on the rest of GTA San Andreas's storyline, but it's a neat little plot twist nonetheless.

4) CJ helps Madd Dogg out

This is yet another minor plot twist, but it's still a somewhat surprising one to talk about. At the beginning of the game, CJ ruins Madd Dogg's career by helping OG Loc. By the end of GTA San Andreas, he's helping Madd Dogg out and is going against OG Loc.

It's almost ironic in a way. CJ is both the man who ruined Madd Dogg's career and the one who saved his life. Considering the Las Venturas storyline happens long after the initial Los Santos one, it's also easy for some players to forget about OG Loc's earlier problems.

3) Mike Toreno was still alive

Toreno's Last Flight is a mission that involves CJ blowing up a helicopter with Mike Toreno being (presumably) onboard. However, that's not the case. CJ doesn't kill Mike Toreno and instead meets up with him later on, much to the latter's surprise.

The way CJ acts when he sees Toreno is one of shock, especially since CJ thought that they were enemies. However, it isn't just that Toreno being alive is a plot twist, but also what CJ learns about the man in GTA San Andreas.

2) Mike Toreno is a government agent

Toreno gets CJ into some interesting situations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although CJ doesn't know which government agency Mike Toreno works for, the fact that an ex-Loco Syndicate leader is an agent is a surprise to both him and the player. It comes out of nowhere, and that's still not the most surprising thing about Mike Toreno.

He employs CJ to do some missions (which involve other government agencies) with the promise of freeing Sweet from prison. Much to the player's surprise, Toreno does just that. It's a plot twist that benefits CJ, but it's one of the most memorable ones in GTA San Andreas.

1) Ryder and Big Smoke betray the GSF

Some old-school GSF members hanging out with C.R.A.S.H. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Big Smoke betraying the Grove Street Families is a plot twist that makes sense when the player reads the subtle foreshadowing beforehand. Despite this, it still came across as a surprise to some GTA San Andreas players, especially since Big Smoke seemed like a cheery character otherwise.

Ryder came out of nowhere for most players, especially since not everybody watched The Introduction (which isn't found in the base game). It seemed like he was constantly helping the Grove Street Families and had no issues killing some Ballas either.

This betrayal turns the whole game over on its head. CJ is briefly exiled from Los Santos, Sweet is in prison, and the Grove Street Families have become drastically weaker with their absences.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

