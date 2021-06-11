5 most popular GTA 5 mods used by Indian YouTubers

YouTube is filled with GTA 5 gameplay videos where content creators try out diverse mods for the game, ranging from game-changing ones to some truly bizarre experiences.

Despite being over seven years old, GTA 5 is extremely popular with Indian YouTubers because of the unique possibilities of the sandbox open-world game. Mods and trainers make for some creative storytelling and exploration.

Below are some of the most popular mods that Indian YouTubers use while making GTA 5 gameplay videos.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five GTA 5 mods widely used by Indian YouTubers

1) Indian car mods

Car mods are among the most popular types of mods used by YouTubers in their GTA 5 gameplay videos. These Indian car mods add Indian cars and bikes (popular on Indian roads) to the game.

Most of these are add-ons, so players don't need to worry about the mods replacing existing cars.

However, these mods are not free, which is usually unheard of in GTA modding, and they can be pretty expensive. This is probably because these mods are targeted at YouTubers and streamers, who may bring in plenty of revenue from their videos.

2) AddonPeds

AddonPeds is an ASI script mod with which players can add custom NPCs to GTA 5. Indian YouTubers often use this mod to add custom NPCs like the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and even the Prime Minister.

The author of this mod has also made a lot of peds that can be used for this mod, like Predator and Winter Soldier.

3) AddonProps

AddonProps, much like AddonPeds, is another ASI script mod that allows players to add custom props to GTA 5.

Mods like Taj Mahal, Red Fort, and the Statue of Unity have been showcased by Indian YouTubers using this mod.

4) Map Editor

Another major requirement for installing add-ons on the map of GTA 5 is the Map Editor. This mod grants players the ability to place building props anywhere on the map and edit the in-game map.

YouTubers use this mod in conjunction with AddonProps and Menyoo Trainer to showcase custom buildings in their videos.

5) Menyoo PC

Menyoo PC is a trainer mod for GTA 5 story mode, and it is vital for most YouTubers. With this mod, players can control all aspects of the gameplay, including changing time and weather, teleporting, spawning NPCs/peds, and giving them tasks, among other things.

They can even create missions with the clever use of this trainer, and even map mods can be added with the help of Menyoo. The various scenarios that YouTubers make in their videos are often done with this trainer mod.

