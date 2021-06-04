5 most popular Indian streamers to follow for quality GTA 5 RP content

GTA 5 RP has become popular recently, as renowned streamers on Twitch have started to stream themselves playing on RP servers. Due to its popularity, many Indian streamers have also climbed aboard the bandwagon.

Role-playing in GTA requires a certain amount of skill. There are a lot of factors involved in good role-playing, such staying in character, maintaining the backstory, and maintaining the immersion for other players in the RP server. It is important that streamers have these skills so they can create quality RP content.

Here is a list of the most popular Indian streamers that should be followed for quality GTA RP content.

The most popular Indian GTA RP streamers with quality content

#5- Payal Gaming

Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, is a popular gaming streamer on YouTube, with a subscriber base of 783,000.

She found success on YouTube playing PUBG Mobile, even joining Entity gaming as a PUBG player. When PUBG got banned in India, she switched to other games, including GTA 5 RP.

Her GTA RP videos are compilations of funny and interesting moments that happen on her streams.

#4- CarryisLive

Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryisLive, is a gaming streamer with a subscriber count of 9.21 million. "CarryisLive" is Ajey's second channel where he streams and uploads gaming content. Ajey uploaded skits, music and roast videos on his first channel, "CarryMinati," which has a massive subscriber base of 30.5 million.

In GTA 5 RP he role-plays as "Tau", an old man that he created and used in funny skits on videos uploaded to his main channel.

Even though he has not streamed GTA RP in a while, his role-playing videos are still popular, and there is a chance he will start uploading GTA RP content again.

#3- Gareebooo

Kunal Saraf, also known as Gareebooo, is a gaming streamer with a subscriber base of 1.22 million.

He became popular on YouTube thanks to his PUBG Mobile content. He was even selected to play in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) held in Berlin in 2019, though he could not travel because of visa restrictions, as he had conveyed in an interview.

His GTA RP streams are funny and entertaining. He uses a voice modifier to make his voice high pitched and messes around with other players on the RP server.

#2- RakaZone Gaming

Rishab Karanwal, also known as RakaZone Gaming, is a GTA 5 RP streamer on YouTube with a subscriber base of 441,000. He streams PUBG Mobile, Valorant, Chess, Warzone and GTA 5 RP on his channel. He has also made videos with other popular YouTubers like CarryisLive, Gareebooo, and more.

RakaZone Gaming's GTA RP streams are often funny and interesting. Just like Gareebooo, he uses a voice modifier to change his voice and messes around with other players on the server.

In 2018, he won "Streamer of the Year" at the India Gaming Awards.

#1- Dynamo Gaming

Adii Sawant, also known as Dynamo Gaming, is a popular streamer on YouTube, with a subscriber base of 9.46 million. He gained a following on YouTube when he started uploading PUBG Mobile content in 2018. He switched to other games like Valorant and GTA 5 RP after PUBG got banned in India.

Dynamo Gaming role-plays as a cop called "Shiva Nayak." It is interesting to see him drive around the server interacting with other players as a police officer.

Dynamo also does QnA's and has a second channel for vlogging.

