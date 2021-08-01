5 popular radio stations in the GTA series that fans love to listen to

The GTA series certainly left an impact on the musical taste of its players, especially with their radio stations.

Music plays an important role in the video game industry. From calm ambience to energetic beats, it sets the atmospheric tone of the game. With the Houser brothers at the helm of GTA, they made sure music was a defining aspect of the series. Players still listen to these radio stations even today.

Truth be told, there are too many good radio stations to list all at once. Whether it's smooth jazz, acid house, or rock and roll, the GTA series covers a wide range of genres.

Of course, music preferences differ between players. Regardless, these radio stations are popular hits on YouTube, with viewership in the millions.

Five GTA radio stations that remain popular

5) Non-Stop Pop

Non-Stop Pop is a musical blend of happy-go-lucky songs to lift the spirit. Hosted by Cara Delevingne, this radio station combines American and European hits from the 80's, 90's, and the new millennium. It's one of the most popular GTA 5 stations for that particular reason.

The tracklist features recognizable names like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Black Eyed Peas, Rihanna, and the Backstreet Boys. Such classic dance tracks will certainly raise serotonin levels within players.

As DJ Cara would say, life doesn't have to be so serious. Non-Stop Pop FM has a great mix of songs to listen to, even if a player goes on a rampage in Rockford Hills. There is no time like the present with pop music.

4) Flash FM

Speaking of contemporary pop, Flash FM is one of the more recognizable stations in the GTA Vice City. The entire soundtrack is already considered an all-time great by critics and consumers alike. Simply choosing one radio station is a difficult task - all of them are great.

With strong "valley girl" vibes, DJ Toni introduces GTA players to popular mainstream hits from the 80's. Flash FM plays several recognizable songs, including Out of Touch (Hall and Oates), Dance Hall Days (Wang Chung), and Video Killed the Radio Star (The Buggles).

Flash FM is the perfect station to listen to during a scenic drive near the Ocean View Hotel. It's the perfect summer tune for GTA Vice City, especially on a hot day.

3) Radio Mirror Park

Underground indie music gets a lot of love with this GTA 5 station. Radio Mirror Park may be a parody of post-ironic hipsters, but even Trevor Philips would enjoy the music selection here. Many GTA players were introduced to indie culture from the early 2010's.

Whether it's Colours (Age of Consent), Shooting Holes (Twin Shadows), or Little White Lies (Living Days), these songs only scratch the surface of the underground scene. It's a good radio station for late-night drives in Los Santos.

DJ George is a a satire on anti-mainstream mentality prevalent in hipster communities. GTA 5 players might get a good smirk or two at his antics. Rockstar Games was taking shots at everybody within this time period.

2) Fever 105

The sounds of funk and soul can be heard right here in Fever 105. GTA Vice City is a tropical paradise of pleasure; this mindset is readily prevalent with radio host Oliver "Ladykiller" Biscuit. His smooth baritone voice stands out right away.

Fever 105 is another amazing station in GTA Vice City. The likes of Michael Jackson and Rick James appear on this particular station. It's a soul mix of disco, funk, and R&B at its finest. Everybody had so much high energy in the 80's.

Most importantly, the famous Malibu Club song is played here - Automatic by the Pointer Sisters. It's arguably one of the most well-known songs in GTA Vice City, let alone the 3D Universe games. If there is a single track that defines the game, it's this one right here.

1) Radio Los Santos (both the 3D and HD Era)

Radio Los Santos was such a popular station, it appeared in multiple games. Both GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 feature hard-hitting gangster rap artists, especially those from the West Coast. It focuses on hip-hop from various perspectives, such as from the Golden Age.

GTA San Andreas features rap legends 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, and N.W.A. Meanwhile, GTA 5 plays musical hits from contemporary artists A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, and Nipsey Hussle.

Julio G hosts Los Santos Radio from around 1992, while Big Boy runs the radio station from 2013 onwards. The likes of Franklin Clinton, Lamar Davis, and Ryder love this station, and for good reason. Regardless of the time period, it truly captures the feel of Los Santos.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

