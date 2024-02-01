5 prominent differences between GTA Vice City and GTA 3

GTA 3, launched in 2001, was the first 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games. Its massive success spawned GTA Vice City, a standalone title using the same engine that proved even more successful; it had several major changes over its predecessor.

These changes, which include new features and improvements, all proved to be crucial to its success. So, here's a list of all the differences between Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City, the two iconic games from the GTA franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 ways in GTA Vice City and GTA 3 are different

1) The era

GTA 3 was an instant success when it launched in 2001. It defined that era and perfectly captured the atmosphere of the late 90s to early 2000s. On the other hand, with Vice City, Rockstar went back to the past. The location is based on Miami in the 80s; thus, the game is influenced by Scarface and Miami Vice.

While GTA 3 feels nostalgic simply because of when it came out, Vice City captured the nostalgic feeling of a bygone era that many gamers never even experienced themselves. The music, the fashion, the vehicles, and even the weapons in Vice City properly reflect the 1980s.

2) Map size

Liberty City in GTA 3 was quite tiny, but due to some clever mechanisms, Rockstar managed to create an illusion of immensity. There are three islands to explore in the game, which are unlocked gradually as the player progresses through the story. Vice City had a larger map in comparison, but it doesn't feel as large.

There are only two major islands in Vice City, and a vast portion is just the beachfront. For example, in GTA 3, the player can't access the other island in the beginning. However, the map feels small owing to long horizontal roadways granting easy access to any part of the map, greatly reducing travel time.

3) Protagonists

When it comes to the protagonists, the difference doesn't just apply to them being different people. In Grand Theft Auto 3, Claude was completely silent, and he simply didn't have much of a personality. His motivations aren't always clear, and he's easy to turn on someone at a moment's notice, often without any reason. Claude's goal in the game is revenge, and he'll do anything to achieve it.

On the other hand, Vice City's Tommy Vercetti is one of the most memorable protagonists in the franchise. He was voiced by legendary actor Ray Liotta, and he brilliantly emulated the mafioso stereotype. Vercetti is almost as unhinged as Claude, but he's not as unpredictable. He's more calculated, and through the story's progression, he ends up creating his own criminal empire.

4) Radio stations

The radio stations have always been a major part of the worldbuilding in the Grand Theft Auto games. Grand Theft Auto 3 was the first game in the series to have believable radio stations, complete with talk shows, commercials, and DJs. The radio stations in GTA Vice City improved upon this formula with more stations, more DJs, more commercials, and a selection of famous tracks from the 80s.

Many players still believe that Vice City has the best soundtrack in the series, thanks to its collection of retro hits. On the other hand, the radio stations in Grand Theft Auto 3 are a bit less developed, and the selection of tracks is quite small. For instance, Flashback FM only played music from Scarface.

5) More features and improvements

Grand Theft Auto 3 wasn't the first of its kind, but it definitely inspired an entire genre. It kick-started an open-world subgenre where players can roam about the game world and be free to do what they want. Rockstar took an experimental foray into this kind of gameplay, due to which many features aren't that refined.

The controls are clunky at times, and there was much room for improvement, which was achieved in Vice City. Players can drive motorcycles and own properties, and the cars feel much more fun to drive. When it comes to weapons, they also feel more useful and aiming is much more intuitive.

There are also many interiors in Vice City, like the Malibu Club, the two malls, and even the Vercetti mansion, which some fans believe might return to GTA 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.