5 psychopathic characters players have come across in the GTA Series

The GTA series is packed with violence and chaos. The game puts players at the center of all this and confers with them the reins and the liberty of almost everything.

The GTA franchise has been known to offer the most excellent sandbox experience to players and has introduced several characters over the years. The series is also home to several deranged and turbulent characters known for their crazy and insane traits. These characters have been known to disregard others' rights and show no remorse or empathy whatsoever.

5 frantic characters in the GTA Series

1) Trevor - GTA 5

When it comes to psychopathic people, Trevor's character fits the description aptly. He is extremely violent, has no regard for the law and does not care about other people. In one of the missions in GTA 5, players, as Trevor, need to torture a person to reveal some critical information. This really tells a lot about his character and traits. However, some things make Trevor a likable character as well.

2) Lance Vance - GTA Vice City

Lance Vance was a drug dealer and a member of the Vance Crime family in GTA Vice City. While he appeared relaxed and collected on the surface, that was not the case. Lance was impulsive and desired retribution against Ricardo Diaz. He even betrayed Tommy, who had saved the former's life by risking his own. Many consider Lance a diabolical villain who just wanted power.

3) Frank Tenpenny - GTA San Andreas

Officer Frank Tenpenny was another well-written character who explicated to players how a corrupt, sadistic police officer can be. Samuel L. Jackson lent his voice to the character, adding another dimension to Tenpenny. He was portrayed as a very rough, cruel, arrogant, manipulative and unpredictable man. Instead of stopping the crimes, he helped Ballas and other gangs to weaken the Grove Street Family's prominence.

4) Mikhail Faustin - GTA 4

Mikhail was a friend of Dimitri Rascalov and a major character in GTA 4. While he started as a good and responsible man, excessive drug abuse turned him violent and unfaithful. He developed a very short and explosive furor and made rash and violent decisions. This eventually led to his death as Dimitri directed his execution.

5) Steve Haines - GTA 5

Steve Haines is another example of a frenzied character. While he seems to be attractive and elegant, on the inside he was arrogant, selfish and nefarious. He was an impatient and short-tempered person and even tried to choke Michael to death for making fun of him. He is a rouge character and an ingrate.

Edited by Gautham Balaji