5 traits Trevor had from GTA 5 that made him a likable character

Trevor Phillips is arguably the most discussed character in GTA 5. Rockstar did an amazing job in portraying all the different shades of Trevor in GTA 5.

Players can choose from three different playable protagonists in the game, and each has certain missions and traits that players uncover throughout the game. Trevor was first introduced in the mission Mr. Phillips, and plays a crucial role in GTA 5's storyline. While some consider Trevor a psychotic criminal who can go to any heights, others think he also has a softer side.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 likable traits that Trevor had from GTA 5

1) Straight-forward guy Trevor

What attracts players and fans towards Trevor is his straightforwardness. Players love how honest and straight to the point the character is. His dialogues and lines do a great job in representing that too. Like during the mission of Bury the Hatchet, Trevor says to Micheal, "What happens in the dark comes out in the light." It shows how much depth the character had, and behind his psychotic nature, there was a man whom players could relate to in some way.

2) Chaotic Fun

Trevor adds a fun, chaotic touch to GTA 5. He brings a whole new level of delight to the game. While Micheal and Franklin think carefully and consciously, Trevor, on the other hand, lives life on the edge and wants to have fun. It makes the game feel more like GTA, and players truly relate to it (except the part where Trevor mercilessly kills anyone and everyone).

3) Trevor doesn't pretend

Another likable trait of Trever is his honesty and the fact that he knows who he is and doesn't pretend. Trevor likes to keep things simple for the most part and is fully aware of his personality and actions. At one point in the game, he also has said, “I’m a bad person.”

He does not seem to care what others make out of him. Trevor's attitude makes players like him.

4) Trevor's soft side

His episode with Patricia Madrazo, the wife of Mexican Cartel Leader Martin Madrazo whom Trevor captures. Under Trevor's uncontrolled anger and psychopathic nature, there is also a soft side that can be seen sometimes during GTA 5. At some point in the game, the players enjoyed the softer side of Trevor and wanted to see more of it.

5) Trevor is all of us sometimes

With Trevor's character in GTA 5, Rockstar managed to relate to the player's character traits. In a game like GTA 5, players have the option to traverse the game any way they like. They can choose the less violent way and be a good citizen. But most players prefer the chaotic and rage-filled violence and love to be the bad cop. So in a way, everyone is Trevor, sometimes in one way or another.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: 5 missions from GTA 5 that tested players' patience

Edited by Srijan Sen