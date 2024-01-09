5 real-life cars that should debut in GTA 6

The GTA series has had countless cars in the franchise throughout the years, most of which are based on real-world models. Grand Theft Auto Online, the live-service multiplayer GTA title, receives frequent updates, and with each, Rockstar adds new vehicles. However, despite having over 700 vehicles in the game as of this writing, several popular real-life cars have never been included.

Now, with Grand Theft Auto 6 just a year from being launched, fans want these real-life cars to be added to that game instead. This would add a level of excitement to discovering completely new cars in Grand Theft Auto 6 that have never been seen in any previous GTA title. With that in mind, here are five real-life cars that deserve to appear in the upcoming game.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 real-life cars that Rockstar should add to GTA 6

1) Honda NSX (1st gen)

This is an iconic tuner from the 90s that is quite renowned among car aficionados. The first generation NSX was featured in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas as that game's version of the Infernus. Now, the Infernus is usually presented as a Lamborghini in most GTA titles.

Grand Theft Auto Online added a different variant of the car called the Infernus Classic, but it was also based on a Lamborghini — the Diablo. The first generation NSX should be one of the returning vehicles in GTA 6, which could be introduced as a variant of the Infernus. The modern NSX (2015) was added to the HD Universe as the Dinka Jester, so Rockstar could also make it a Jester variant.

2) Chevrolet Corvette C5

The Corvette C5 is a popular sports car from the 2000s that was added to GTA 4 as the Invetero Coquette. However, when it was reintroduced in Grand Theft Auto 5, it was based on the Corvette C7. Although this model has a very distinct appearance from the C5, it is still a legendary car in its own right.

Fans adore the C5 variant of the Coquette from GTA 4, which is why it has been modded into Grand Theft Auto 5. This is why Rockstar should bring it back to the next game. There are currently four variants of the Coquette in Grand Theft Auto Online, and adding more to the collection would make perfect sense for such an iconic car.

3) Pontiac GTO

The Pontiac GTO is an underrated car from the 2000s that's not represented in video games as much as some other legendary cars. However, Rockstar added this car to Grand Theft Auto 4 as the Imponte DF8-90, which was a welcome change. Most of the Pontiac cars in the HD Universe are muscle cars, so introducing the GTO in Grand Theft Auto 6 would be a unique addition.

That said, it should definitely have a different name, as something like DF8-90 sounds pretty generic. This is also a popular car among fans, who have added it as a mod for GTA 5. There are several vehicles that GTA 6 should avoid adding back, but this shouldn't be one of them.

4) BMW M3 GTR GT (E46)

The M3 GTR GT (E46) has been immortalized in video games through the Need for Speed series, but it's yet to make an appearance in a Grand Theft Auto title. This would make a great contender for an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA 6 Online, as it looks quite aggressive and is a capable sports car.

It can be introduced as a classic Benefactor sports car in the Tuners class. The cherry on top would be if it also featured the iconic livery from Need for Speed Most Wanted. It would not be unusual for Rockstar to refer to this distinctive paint job, as they have done so on numerous occasions.

5) Mitsubishi 3000GT (3rd gen)

Rockstar has added several iconic Tuners to Grand Theft Auto Online based on popular demand, but there are still several more that have been left out. Among these is the 3000GT, an underrated Mitsubishi tuner that would make for a unique new vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Although Mitsubishi is parodied as Maibatsu in the HD Universe, many of its cars are under other brands, like Karin. The 3000GT can be added to Grand Theft Auto 6 to simply expand the Maibatsu lineup, if not for anything else.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.