5 reasons to own Bail Office in GTA Online

GTA Online's Bottom Dollar Bounties update introduced the Bail Office/Bail Enforcement business. This is a pretty unique venture as it doesn't require players to commit crimes to complete business-related jobs. Instead, gamers must apprehend those breaking the law. The payout isn't huge, but the missions are fun and can be completed pretty quickly. Additionally, its properties are not too expensive, so players can consider getting it.

Here are five reasons to own a Bail Office in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are 5 reasons why you might want to own a Bail Office in GTA Online

1) Fresh mission structure

Trending

Grand Theft Auto Online has plenty of missions that either require pulling off a heist or eliminating a target. Although these are enjoyable, the Bail Office offers something different.

The GTA Online Bail Enforcement business tasks players with arresting criminals. They can be brought in dead or alive, but note that the former will reduce the payout. The scenarios for each target also vary to an extent and can act as a breath of fresh air for those bored of grinding the same old jobs.

2) Decent payout

Bail Office targets (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bail Office is not a highly profitable business, but the payout is decent enough. The regular bounty targets, refreshing every hour, pay up to $40,000. The Most Wanted target, available only once every 24 hours, pays between $120,000 and $130,000. Note that the payout arrives a little while after bringing in the target.

As mentioned earlier, these missions can be completed pretty quickly. Therefore, a decent amount of money can be made by grinding them without investing too much time or effort. The GTA Online Bail Office guide should further help in properly understanding this business.

3) Passive income method

Bail Office Agents (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides the primary way of making money via bounty hunting, the Bail Office allows players to make money passively. This can be done by purchasing the Agents upgrade of the business from Maze Bank Foreclosures, either when buying the business, or anytime later.

A maximum of two Agents can be hired and then sent for bounty hunting themselves. They will return after some time with a bit of extra cash deposited in the business' safe and can be sent back to work again. So, players keep sending them out now and then to earn additional income in the background.

4) Its Career Progress Tier 4 rewards a free car

Canis Castigator (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version features a Career Progress section, where players can check out and complete different tiers of challenges for the game's businesses and DLCs.

Completing all the Tier 4 Challenges for the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC (which involves the Bail Office) rewards a free Canis Castigator, a speedy SUV that has a price tag of $1,650,000. In addition to the car, completing all its Career Progress Tier 4 Challenges pays $250,000 and 10,000 RP.

5) Two-car garage space

The Bail Office van is also stored in the garage (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online features a plethora of cars on its various automobile websites. While there is no limit on how many a player can buy, they need an ample amount of storage space for them as well.

Garages can be purchased from property-selling websites, either standalone or as part of apartments and houses. The Bail Office also gives space to store two personal vehicles in its garage. This isn't much, but two extra spots at no additional cost is by no means a shabby deal.

Those wondering how to buy a GTA Online Bail Office should note that this business is sold on the in-game website — Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Also check: How to get Acid Lab in GTA 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback