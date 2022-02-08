5 reasons why fans are excited for GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition

The next-gen console edition of GTA 5, titled the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, is set to launch on May 15.

The game is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will contain several new and improved features.

There are a variety of reasons why fans are eager to try out this edition of the game. This article will look at five such reasons.

GTA 5 next-gen edition: 5 reasons why fans are eager to try out the same old game on new platforms

5) Better graphics

The first and most obvious improvement in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition is its graphics.

The new edition features new graphics modes, HDR and ray-tracing. The textures have been upgraded to support up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS, while draw distance has also been improved.

Considering these features, it might be worth it to restart the decade-old game and experience Los Santos like never before.

4) New console generation advantages

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S come with ninth-generation advantages that provide a unique experience in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The game will have faster load times, which is a much-needed improvement. It will also feature immersive 3D audio and console-specific features like advanced haptic feedback.

Players who own the new consoles will definitely want to continue their journey with a version that's specifically meant for them.

3) Exclusive features

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition also comes with some exclusive features. These include a brand new auto shop called Hao's Special Works that will allow players to modify 10 specific vehicles.

Five of these cars will be added to GTA Online on launch day, making them exclusive to the new edition.

2) Standalone GTA Online

As previously mentioned by Rockstar, GTA Online will become a standalone game for players on ninth-gen consoles. PS5 players can try it out for free for the first three months.

Meanwhile, new players can skip the GTA 5 Story Mode prologue and jump straight into Online mode. There's also a completely revamped tutorial for beginners.

1) Career Builder

The Career Builder is a new feature that will allow beginners to set up their criminal empire by choosing one of four professions - Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner.

Players will also get monetary bonuses to select a property, a high-end vehicle, and weapons. This feature can also be used by returning players who want to reset their careers.

The Career Builder is very much like the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, but it's more beginner-friendly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh