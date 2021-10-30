5 reasons why are fans excited for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

In less than two weeks, fans will finally get their hands on GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

These remasters have been hyped up for several months. Fans already know about the leaks, courtesy of the GTA Forums. Most of these predictions were proven correct. Take-Two Interactive also took down popular mods from older games.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will give an HD upgrade to three classic titles. Most fans are cautiously optimistic. Rockstar seems to care about these remasters, given their press releases. There is effort being put into these games and fans have every right to be excited.

Five reasons why GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is an exciting prospect to fans

5) Rockstar is finally giving spotlight to other GTA titles

Earlier this fall, Rockstar showcased yet another GTA 5 trailer. It will be set for modern consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, some fans are sick and tired of hearing about GTA 5 (and Online). It's been Rockstar's primary focus for almost a decade.

The fan reaction was very different with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Compare the likes and dislikes for the YouTube trailers. The difference is night and day. For once, Rockstar decided to give the spotlight to something else.

4) There is hope for more remasters

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition has all the potential to be majorly successful. It may even convince Rockstar to remaster other games. This entirely depends on the sales records. Of course, there's no reason to believe it will fail.

Fans are hoping for eventual remasters of GTA 4, which could use definite changes. The same goes for the prequels. It doesn't even have to be GTA. It could also be Rockstar classics like Bully.

3) Graphical enhancements are a sight to see

High definition fidelity will be a major factor (Image via Rockstar Games)

The older classics have definitely shown their age. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will give it a necessary upgrade. Rockstar will use a rebuilt graphical system for lights and shadows. Coupled with that, there will also be higher texture resolutions. Each remastered game will be significantly enhanced with detail.

2) Each platform has a specific feature

The trilogy offers exclusive features (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will have features for specific platforms:

PC : Support for the NVIDIA DLSS

: Support for the NVIDIA DLSS PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S : 4K resolution support; offers a performance of 60 FPS

: 4K resolution support; offers a performance of 60 FPS Nintendo Switch: Gyro motion; touch screen controls

There is no doubt that Rockstar is covering their bases here.

1) It will be easier to play these classic titles

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will be more accessible (Image via Rockstar Games)

The original games were highly regarded for their era. However, time always moves forward. These games desperately needed an update. Both the camera and controls are very outdated by today's standards.

Thankfully, GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will reduce the difficulty and frustration. Rockstar says it will feature a controller layout just like GTA 5. They will also improve the combat system. Targeting will be much easier than the original games. This should make it more accessible to new players.

