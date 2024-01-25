5 reasons to own Grotti Vigilante in GTA Online in 2024

The Grotti Vigilante is a unique GTA Online weaponized vehicle with a Rocket Boost. It's basically Rockstar Games' version of the Batmobile, and this unique design makes it stand out. It is one of the most recognizable vehicles in the game, but many players are still hesitant to buy it, especially due to the hefty price tag.

The gigantic vehicle might be expensive, but there are several reasons why it's worth buying. This includes its price-to-performance ratio, unique features like the Rocket Boost, the weaponry, and even the iconic design. Here's a detailed explanation of why the Vigilante is worth buying in GTA Online in 2024.

Five reasons why GTA Online players should buy a Vigilante in 2024

1) It's a must-have for Batman fans

The Grotti Vigilante is a Batmobile, which is quite obvious from its design. It's based on Tim Burton's Batman from 1989, where Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson starred as Batman and Joker, respectively. The design looks simple yet futuristic and sleek and will grab eyeballs wherever it goes.

It's definitely a unique vehicle that Rockstar might have intentionally designed as an homage to Batman. As such, fans of the Caped Crusader who haven't picked it up yet should buy it as soon as possible.

2) It's armored and weaponized

The Vigilante is an armored vehicle in GTA Online that's bullet-resistant from all sides, including the windows. It can also be equipped with one of two types of weaponry — two front-facing machine guns and two homing missile launchers. The machine guns function like any other front-facing guns, but they're not useful against armored targets.

The missile launchers on the Vigilante can hold 30 missiles, and the lock-on range is slightly lower than most other missile launchers. However, they're extremely effective at tracking targets. While the Vigilante's armor can withstand a few bullets, it can be destroyed by a single explosion.

3) It has a Rocket Boost

The unique feature of the Vigilante that sets it apart from most other armored vehicles is the Rocket Boost. This makes it ridiculously fast, and it can easily break the land speed record by any other non-flying vehicle, except for the HSW cars in GTA Online.

The Vigilante has a top speed of 147 mph, as recorded by popular GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322. However, by repeatedly using the boost, players can get a short burst of speed that can accelerate them during crucial moments, such as when coming out of a corner. The Rocket Boost can blow away cars directly behind it and can even kill NPCs or other players.

4) It has a unique interior

The Vigilante has a unique interior that makes it feel like a Batmobile. The interior resembles a bizarre cross between an endurance car and a fighter jet, and this is because it uses parts from such in-game vehicles. This detailed interior of the Vigilante can immerse GTA players into feeling like Batman.

Some dial sets and switches have been taken from endurance cars like the Annis RE-7B, while the Radar and other screens are from fighters like the P-996 LAZER. Batman's iconic vehicle also has a high-tech dashboard in whatever media it appears, including movies, animated series, comics, video games, and more.

5) The price is well worth it

The Vigilante is priced at $3,750,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. This might seem outrageous, making it one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online. However, the price is well worth it, especially compared to several such expensive vehicles that don't offer much.

The Vigilante performs quite well and has decent handling. It comes with bullet-resistant windows and has a Rocket Boost, and it can also be fitted with weaponry. To top it off, it's the closest thing a player can get to a Batmobile in GTA Online.

