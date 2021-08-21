5 reasons why GTA 3 is the hardest game in the series

There is a case to be made that GTA 3 is legitimately the hardest game in the entire series.

Difficulty in video games is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it feels rewarding to overcome a challenge after spending a while doing so. On the other hand, it can turn off some players from trying out the game, or just frustrate them as they finish it. It depends entirely on the player's personal preferences.

However, GTA 3 is arguably the hardest game in the entire GTA series. It's not known for its difficulty, but that doesn't mean the GTA franchise lacks its tedious moments.

In GTA 3's case, a lot of the difficulty stems from the fact that it's one of the first games in the series, which can make it feel antiquated for fans of more modern games.

Five reasons why GTA 3 is arguably the hardest game in the series

5) No map in the pause menu

The lack of a map also feels empty (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's strange to think of a GTA game without a viewable map. However, the original versions of GTA 3 had no in-game map that players could use for their convenience. If a player wanted to have an in-game map on non-mobile ports, they would have to resort to using a mod.

Alternatively, they could just use a printed map and use the in-game minimap to get an idea of where they have to go. As a result, memorizing each location is more important than usual in GTA 3.

4) Pay 'n' Spray & Ammu-Nation don't appear on the map

The lack of a viewable map is inconvenient, as is the fact that Pay 'n' Sprays don't appear on the minimap past the early missions. That means that GTA 3 players will have to remember each location and its whereabouts. Even if the player is an inch away from a Pay 'n' Spray, it won't show up on the minimap.

These Pay 'n' Sprays still work like normal, but it's just a pain to find at times. Likewise, Ammu-Nation also doesn't show up on the map. It adds a lot of unnecessary challenges that later games in the series don't have.

Players should remember that getting "Wasted" or "Busted" means that they won't have their weapons anymore.

3) Lack of general quality-of-life improvements

Claude can't swim (Image via Rockstar Games)

As GTA 3 is the first 3D GTA game, it was only inevitable that it would lack several useful quality-of-life features found in later titles. The lack of a map and markers on the minimap are good examples, but this entry is also related to some of the more generic improvements.

Claude can't swim, climb, use the cover system, sneak around, and his aiming is rather clunky. As a result, GTA 3 can feel choppy at times, which can reduce some players' enjoyment of the game.

2) Can't bail out of moving vehicles

Bailing out of a moving vehicle is a feature many GTA fans take for granted. It debuted in GTA Vice City, and it's been a useful feature in every mainline game since then. However, it was notably absent in GTA 3.

Combine that with GTA 3's notoriously weak vehicle durability, and the player has a recipe for disaster. Add in the inability to swim, and it becomes readily apparent that the player can die in several ways thanks to this frustrating aspect.

GTA 3 players have to resort to shoddy mods to replicate a basic quality-of-life feature.

1) Brutal gangs

GTA 3's gangs are brutal. Most gangs in the game become hostile toward the player at some point, and it doesn't help that they're packing some serious weaponry. The YouTube video showcases a good example of how devastating the infamous mafia shotgun can be in Leone territory.

This also ties in with the previous entry. Vehicles have low durability in GTA 3, which means that the player can easily get killed while exploring the map. This, in turn, makes vehicle missions like Taxi Driver and Paramedic a nightmare.

Gangs in other GTA games don't come close to being as dangerous as the ones in GTA 3. Gangs like the Ballas and the Haitians feel like boy scouts by comparison.

St. Marks is one of the most dangerous locations in the entire series, particularly because of how powerful these hostile gangs can be.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

