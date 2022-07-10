5 reasons why GTA 4 remaster shouldn't haven't been scrapped

Rockstar Games was planning to produce a remaster of GTA 4 but ultimately decided against it, according to a recent insider's claims. The main reason for this decision is speculated to be the poor reception of the GTA Trilogy.

The fanbase had been thrilled after learning about the rumors that suggested the remaster was coming, so the news of the cancelation was definitely disappointing for a lot of people. To support those fans who are still asking for a remaster of the popular game, this article will provide five reasons why Rockstar Games should not have canceled the remastered version of GTA 4

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Better graphics among the reasons GTA 4 shouldn't have been shelved

5) Updated graphics

When it comes to improving graphics in the GTA 4 remaster, the texture and picture quality should be the focus of the enhancements rather than the colors and the art style. This is because Grand Theft Auto 4's graphics have a gritty aspect to it that serves the game's overall tone. Needless to say, if the title was upgraded using the technological advancements of today, the game would look marvelous.

Moreover, after the problems with GTA Trilogy, Rockstar Games would've made an extra effort to make the game look great. Fans would love to see how the title might look on modern machines with superior visual quality.

4) Modern consoles

Grand Theft Auto 4 is not available on the Xbox One, PS4, or any other next-generation console. This indicates that a substantial portion of gamers is yet to experience this renowned game. So if Rockstar Games were to produce a very excellent remastered version of GTA 4, it would be an incredible introduction to the game for new players.

The remaster would've run more smoothly on new-generation systems and been consistent with current trends in the gaming industry, where many older classics are getting remastered versions for modern consoles. Grand Theft Auto 4 would undoubtedly be a wonderful addition to this modern trend.

3) An alternative to GTA Online

Many players would like to return to Grand Theft Auto 4's Online mode with updated gameplay mechanics; the game's online-mode interface is still loved by many players.

The remastered version with better features in the Online mode would offer an alternative to GTA Online. And since the game would still be a Rockstar title, even if players switched from GTA Online to GTA 4, the company wouldn't be losing its gamers.

The online sessions in Grand Theft Auto 4 would've provided a much calmer experience, especially as there would be no Oppressor Mk IIs or Toreadors being used to constantly harass players.

2) New engine and tech

It's safe to say that there are aspects of Grand Theft Auto 4 that are highly unsettling, particularly the combat, which seems clumsy, unresponsive, and disappointingly weak in comparison to Grand Theft Auto 5.

When new fans played older titles in the series, they were surprised at how different the combat seemed. Such problems would be resolved with a remaster, and players would have a much better experience in the game if the controls were updated for the new RAGE engine.

1) Chance at redemption for Rockstar

It is pretty easy to say that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was one of the biggest failures Rockstar Games has ever had to face. And since the trilogy is the most likely cause of the remaster being shelved, if Rockstar Games had had faith in the GTA 4 remaster and delivered a near-perfect remaster, it could've helped the company gain back the trust of the fans following the disaster that the trilogy initially was.

