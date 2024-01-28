5 reasons why GTA 6 should have a Liberty City expansion

Set to be released in 2025, GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles ever. While Rockstar Games has confirmed the upcoming installment in the series will be set in Vice City, fans are wondering if the studio would release a Liberty City expansion for the game. This is expected, considering it is one of the most popular maps in the game and has been used quite a few times by the developers.

Since it has been confirmed that Vice City will be the primary location of Grand Theft Auto 6, adding Liberty City as an expansion would make sense. This article offers five reasons why Rockstar Games should add the city as part of the map in future updates.

5 reasons why a Liberty City expansion for GTA 6 would work

1) Tried and tested location

One of the biggest reasons why Rockstar Games could bring back Liberty City as an expansion is that the map has been used a few times before. Thus, the development team won't need to create a new location, making it easy for them to add character cameos from previous titles to the new area.

Also, since it would be an expansion and not the game's primary focus, the developers would not have to tinker too much with the city's map. GTA 4 captured the New York City vibes well with the Liberty City map, and further polishing it would be great as a DLC or an expansion.

2) It would be a great way to expand the map

Since there are rumors that GTA 6 will have a huge map expanding into multiple cities beyond Vice City, fans would like to see Liberty City be part of that expansion.

Since Liberty City has been a part of some of the series' most popular titles, it would make sense to use this location rather than something else. Moreover, the map already has tons of places that would serve as perfect settings for missions for Jason and Lucia.

3) It could serve as a gritty and dark counterpart of Vice City

The first official GTA 6 trailer has already broken many records owing to the level of detail packed in the short video. The trailer also somewhat revealed that the mood of the upcoming title would be more inclined towards fun.

On the other hand, Liberty City has always been a dark and gritty city filled with struggles and heartbreaking stories. An expansion focused on this location would serve as a nice contrast, offering a change of pace in gameplay.

4) It could serve as an additional location for GTA 6 Online

Since GTA 5 Online has been generating revenue for Rockstar Games for a long time, it is almost certain that the studio will implement an online multiplayer mode for the upcoming title as well. So, instead of reusing the Vice City map for the online mode, Rockstar could go with an expanded Liberty City.

This would be a much better option as it would offer players new locations to explore while the developers further expand the original map of the single-player mode. Liberty City has many amazing locations that Rockstar Games can bring back as an expansion for GTA 6.

5) Fans love this location

As mentioned, Liberty City has been a part of the Grand Theft Auto universe for a long time. Not only was GTA 3 the first 3D title of the series set in this city but it was further explored in Grand Theft Auto 4. Fans loved the location in both games and would like to see it in the latest iteration as well.

However, reusing the map for a fresh game could be boring, so bringing Liberty City back as an expansion or a DLC would be a better option. Rockstar Games could condense some of the city's best locations and reintroduce it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

In other news, the Florida Joker has a new request for Rockstar Games, as his earlier lawsuit threats did not have any effect on the studio.

