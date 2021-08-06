5 reasons why GTA fans prefer Vice City over Liberty City as a location

Both Vice City and Liberty City exist as some of GTA's most popular locations, but there are some valid reasons for fans to prefer the former over the latter.

A topic like this one is purely subjective. It doesn't mean that some fans can't prefer Liberty City over Vice City. In fact, the former location does excel in several aspects over the latter one. However, this article will only focus on why some fans would prefer Vice City over Liberty City.

It should also go without saying that there are more than just five reasons why some fans prefer Vice City. Something like enjoying the Vice City games more is a reason, but it's an example of a reason that won't be on this list.

Five reasons some GTA fans prefer Vice City over Liberty City as a location

5) The stories associated with Liberty City tend to be gloomier

GTA 4 is noticeably darker compared to the Vice City games (Image via Rockstar Games)

There's nothing wrong with a darker story. However, some GTA fans prefer a game with a lighter tone. Something like GTA 4 is masterfully written, but it's more depressing compared to a game like GTA Vice City.

Part of the shift in tone ties into the game's locations. The Vice City games' major story revolves around the drug trade and building an empire. By comparison, the Liberty City games tend to be more varied, with some of them having a darker tone.

4) Different cultures

Tommy meets people in Vice City he would have no business meeting in Liberty City (Image via Rockstar Games)

The demographics between Vice City and Liberty City are noticeably different. Vice City has far more Hispanic influence compared to Liberty City, which is reflected in the game's character cast.

A character like Ricardo Diaz works better in Vice City than he would in Liberty City, for instance. Cubans, Haitians, and Colombians are all better represented in Vice City than in Liberty City (although Catalina has ties to some Colombians in GTA 3).

3) Some fans like a more tropical location

Vice City is based on Miami, Florida and Liberty City is based on New York City and its surrounding cities. This reason is strictly a matter of preference, but it should go without saying that some people love a coastal location more than an urban one.

Liberty City can come across as gritty and depressing at times, which is a stark contrast to how Vice City is presented within the GTA universe. There are still a myriad of crimes to be had here, but it's done in a more aesthetically pleasing manner.

2) The 80s vibe

One of the most defining aspects of the Vice City games was how 80s-esque it was. The pedestrians wore 80s clothing, and the music was also appropriate for the location. What makes this special to some players is how distant the 80s are to themselves.

As the years go by, more and more GTA fans would feel distant from the 80s. Hence, Vice City can help encapsulate that atmosphere and introduce them to some of the great songs the time period had to offer.

Likewise, some gamers have nostalgia for those years. Liberty City has never been a location in a GTA game that took place in the 80s, so that's one major difference between the two destinations.

1) Vice City is bright and colorful

Vice City is a more vibrant destination (Image via Rockstar Games)

Liberty City has a wide array of colors in its many depictions, but there is a noticeable amount of gray in its color scheme. Vice City has some dull areas as well, but its brighter color palette makes it seem more appealing by comparison.

Not to mention, the pedestrians stand out more for a similar reason. Even if the player is in one of the more boring parts of Vice City, the vibrant sky and its citizens will make it look more colorful compared to Liberty City.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

