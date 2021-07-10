5 reasons why GTA Online is so incredibly popular even in 2021

GTA Online, almost eight years after its release, is still all the rage in 2021 and will be so for the foreseeable future, given its skyrocketing success.

GTA Online is not the only game out there that offers scope for chaos and destruction but it is, without a doubt, the most popular multiplayer game as of now. While stealing cars and putting things on fire is typical of any crime game, GTA Online takes it a step further. It allows players to do whatever the heck they want to do, from robbing banks to challenging a fellow player to an impromptu race to kicking back with a beer in a secluded park.

This article explains why GTA Online is so incredibly popular in 2021 and why it will likely continue to grow in popularity.

Note: This article reflects the author's view

5 reasons why GTA Online continues to grow in popularity

5) Heists

Image via nerdreactor.com

Heists are a cooperative, high-reward game mode in GTA Online backed by an incredible plot, gameplay variety, chilling cutscenes and an overarching objective that requires players to work together over a series of set-up missions and then a much-anticipated, action-packed finale. Heists are arguably one of the most important reasons why GTA Online is still hot in the gaming world.

4) Allows content creators to make incredibly amusing streams

Image via Ozytastic, Youtube

In this golden age of content, anything that is not promoted by influencers basically meets an early and perhaps undeserving death, which is one of the reasons why GTA Online never gets boring. Twitch stars and YouTube sensations make sure the franchise never goes out of style by creating mind-blowing RP servers, unique RP characters and insanely hilarious mods that completely haul the game over its head.

3) Contact missions

While GTA Online is basically a multiplayer game, it also has a lot in the way of solo experience. Contact missions greatly expand the world of Los Santos by introducing several new kingpins who, in their notorious ways, culminate in the ultimate Grand Theft Auto experience. These missions also allow players to quickly level up in the game without having to grind. The Blow up series, Diamonds for Trevor and Trash talk are some of the most popular contact missions in GTA Online.

2) Diversity

Image via gamerant.com

Most multiplayer games tend to stick to one theme and make the most out of it, occasionally allowing players to engage in a couple of underdeveloped side activities that barely complement the notion that diversity stands for. GTA Online is perhaps the only game in the world that isn't afraid of experimenting a little and shaking things up now and then. From Haunted Houses to Impromptu Races to Deadly Quests, players can find just about anything in GTA Online.

1) Regular Updates

Image via gamesurfer.net

In this fast-paced world, anything goes stale if it is not milked properly every now and then. Rockstar knows this well and does a wonderful job of keeping GTA Online as relevant to fans as it was back in 2013. Regular updates keep fans intrigued and the game ever-so-green. Furthermore, players never run out of things to do in GTA Online, given its open-world design and awe-inspiring diversity.

