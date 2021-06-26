Top 5 GTA Online vehicles that players should own for the long run

Vehicles are one of the most important assets that a player can own in GTA Online. They are needed for almost everything in the game, from missions and heists to races and other activities.

A beginner to the game must choose their first vehicle wisely, but veteran players may also choose their cars based on popular opinion. Some vehicle purchases in GTA Online can go a long way, which is why players need to make informed decisions.

Five best long-term GTA Online vehicles

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

A must-have getaway vehicle for heists in the game, the armored Kuruma has a decent price-to-performance ratio. Players are advised to purchase this vehicle after completing The Fleeca Job.

The car is initially listed at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $698,250, but performing the heist above reduces the price to $525,000. The armored Kuruma offers excellent protection against NPCs because they will never shoot through the windows, the car's only weakness against gunfire.

Armored Kuruma stats (Image via GTA Base)

However, it is not recommended for PvP activities as the car is quite vulnerable to explosives.

2) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The greatest advantage of the Buzzard Attack Chopper is its maneuverability and agility. One of the easiest helicopters to fly, the armed variant of the Buzzard comes with a devastating minigun that can quickly dispatch most adversaries.

The chopper's flaws include its flimsy armor, which can barely resist gunfire or missiles, and its rockets, which are only effective at close range.

Buzzard Attack Chopper stats (Image via GTA Base)

The Buzzard Attack Chopper can be acquired in GTA Online for a reasonable price of $1,750,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

No vehicle in GTA Online is as notorious as the Oppressor Mk II. Players were divided in their opinions towards the vehicle the moment it was launched. Some felt that it was too over-the-top for a game like GTA, while others complained about how overpowered it was.

It soon became synonymous with griefers in the game, as its devastating firepower can wreak havoc against other players and NPCs. The only disadvantage of the Oppressor Mk II is that it's a hoverbike, which makes the player vulnerable.

Oppressor Mk II stats (Image via GTA Base)

This vehicle can be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,890,250. After completing five Client Jobs from a Terrorbyte, the Oppressor Mk II becomes purchasable at a trade price of $2,925,000.

4) Grotti Vigilante

The Vigilante allows GTA Online players to realize their fantasy of driving the Batmobile in a GTA game. This car is precisely what a player would anticipate from a game with a Batmobile-inspired vehicle.

It has decent armor, can be weaponized, and has a rocket boost, making it the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online. The armor is similar to the armored Kuruma, which can withstand most gunfire but highly vulnerable to explosives.

Vigilante stats (Image via GTA Base)

Players can purchase The Vigilante from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,750,000.

5) Benefactor Terrorbyte

When it comes to essential vehicles in GTA Online, buying the Terrorbyte is a no-brainer. It is a fully rigged command unit that players can purchase once they have acquired a Nightclub with a dedicated floor level.

The Terrorbyte functions similarly to the Mobile Operations Center and the Avenger. It can be upgraded with a Gun Turret, a Vehicle Workshop, and a Weapon Workshop. The inside of the vehicle can also be modified with different types of interiors.

Terrorbyte stats (Image via GTA Base)

This vehicle is essential for playing Client Jobs, and the computer inside the Nerve Center allows a player to launch Steal and Resupply missions. The Terrorbyte costs $1,375,000, which is a small price to pay for such a functional vehicle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer