GTA Online has been live since October 2013, and ever since then, the number of players has only increased.

GTA 5 is by far the most successful game made by Rockstar, and it broke a fair number of gaming records. It's no surprise that the online version of the game was a hit too.

Although the title is quite old, it has aged really well because of the constant support from Rockstar games. GTA Online receives a lot of updates, each packed with new features and missions to complete in the game.

Here is a list of reasons why GTA Online isn't going to die off anytime soon.

5 reasons why GTA Online isn’t going to die off anytime soon

#5 Constant updates

Rockstar games constantly works on GTA Online to give players new updates every so often. In addition to their weekly updates that change the weekly challenges, podium vehicle and the prize ride since the Los Santos Tuner update, Rockstar games also give gamers some meta-changing updates at least once a year.

These updates add many new features to the game, be it new businesses, missions, heists or vehicles. Rockstar Games is doing justice with every major update in GTA Online.

#4 Community

GTA Online Community ( Source: gta5-mods.com )

The GTA Online community is very strong. Many streamers and video creators are constantly pumping out quality content for the game. GTA Online and GTA 5 are always found on the top page of Twitch.tv, with 47.8 million followers and viewers in the higher number of thousands at all time.

The GTA Online Reddit community has 1.1 million followers as of today, and it is only increasing with time. Such a strong player base ascertains that the game isn't going to die anytime soon.

#3 Epic Free Giveaway

On the 14th of May, 2020, almost the whole world was under lockdown. The pandemic spread and people were forced to stay home for their own safety. It was around this time that Rockstar games produced a collab of sorts with Epic games and gave the world GTA 5 for free for a week.

This was when GTA Online started seeing a huge increase in player count. Once the free week got over, GTA Online was more popular than ever, making players who didn't have the game in the first place, that much happier.

#2 Lack of competetion

It's safe to say that Rockstar games did GTA right. The entire franchise is based on committing crime, and there aren't many games that are like GTA. With the exception of the Mafia series, where players play as Italian gangsters to build an empire, GTA stands tall.

But what the Mafia series lacks is the fact that it's not an online game. Once players are done with the story mode, there isn't much for them to do within the game. Whereas a lot of people who finish GTA 5, have moved online for more content and to continue to feel like a crimelord with their friends, which is definitely more fun.

#1 Expanding Niche

GTA Online is a game like no other as mentioned in the previous statement, but GTA does adapt to many gameplay styles. GTA Online can be called an all-rounder experience. GTA Online has a little bit of everything for all kinds of gamers. GTA Online has game modes like survival mode, racing and robbery missions, and all of this while being a sort of MMORPG.

Conclusion of whether GTA Online will die off any time soon

The answer would be no. With the amount of things to do in the game and the support from Rockstar games, this title will be played by the community for the foreseeable future.

