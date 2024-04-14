5 reasons why GTA Online might not get new content after GTA 6 release

GTA Online has enjoyed most of Rockstar Games and fans' attention in the last decade and that should continue until GTA 6 releases in 2025. However, the 2013 multiplayer's future might not be very bright once the next chapter in this popular video game franchise arrives. There will still be some who would continue grinding it, as GTA 6 is not releasing on old-gen consoles and PC at launch, but new content such as major DLCs seems quite unlikely.

In this article, we look at five reasons why GTA Online might not get new content after GTA 6 releases.

Note: This article is purely speculative.

Division of resources and 4 other reasons why GTA Online might not get new content after GTA 6 releases

1) GTA 6 will have most of the attention

GTA 6 will arrive as the first new entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise in over 10 years. This will be the longest gap between two consecutive titles in the series. Hence, GTA 6 could receive a lot more attention than GTA Online following its release.

Furthermore, Rockstar would likely prefer to market and promote its new release more than a previous title, which is why major GTA Online updates arriving after GTA 6 seem doubtful.

2) Player base migration

Many still play GTA Online but that could change after GTA 6 releases (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

GTA 5 and Online celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2023 and depending on the GTA 6 release date, it will be close to or over 12 years. Although many still play this game regularly, the absence of a sequel is a big reason for that.

However, once the latest entry arrives, a sizeable chunk of GTA Online's player base migrating is to the former quite possible, which leaves little reason for the developer to continue releasing new content for the latter.

3) Division of resources

Managing GTA 6 could need a lot of resources (Image via Rockstar Games)

Making new content for GTA Online following the release of GTA 6 would mean the division of important resources. And that being done for a 12-year-old game does seem unlikely.

While GTA Online's weekly updates and seasonal events might continue even after the sequel's arrival, allocating significant resources and work force, that will be required for new content and big DLCs, with GTA 6 available could pose issues.

4) Sales

The excitement around GTA 6 suggests it could sell incredibly well, possibly surpassing its highly successful predecessor. Rockstar Games would want to capitalize on the hype as much as possible, showcasing its new features instead of advertising GTA Online and taking away any sort of attention from the sequel.

Additionally, stopping new GTA Online content from being released would prompt more players to migrate over to the upcoming title, giving the developer another big reason to bring the 2013 multiplayer title to an end.

5) GTA 6's online mode

While yet to be officially announced, GTA 6 not having a multiplayer is highly unlikely. It is expected to have all the positives of its predecessor along with new and improved features that capitalize on modern gaming technologies.

Once launched, Rockstar Games making fresh content and launching major DLCs for GTA 6's online mode instead of GTA Online seems more probable. The former's promotion could also help with sales. Therefore, it makes more sense to finally stop focusing on GTA Online once GTA 6 releases.

