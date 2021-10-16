5 reasons why GTA Online players should get the Lampadati Casco

GTA Online players should consider taking a look at the fancy Lampadati Casco.

This old-school vehicle has been around for several years now. It was part of the Heists update to GTA Online back in 2015. The Casco is a flashy sports classic with an Italian design. While the landscape has changed over the years, it's still a viable car to drive around.

Right now is a great time to check out the Lampadati Casco. There is an ongoing deal for Prime Members as part of the weekly event for GTA Online. Better yet, the vehicle itself boasts a great performance. It's also one of the most stylish ones in its class.

Five reasons why the Lampadati Casco should be sought after in GTA Online

5) There is a discount until October 20th

Out of all the reasons on this list, this one is only temporary. GTA Online players should take advantage of this special offer. It will last all the way until 20 October 2021. All they need to do is sign up for Prime Gaming.

The Lampadati Casco is on sale with a 65 percent discount. It's a major steal for GTA Online players. The sports classic normally costs $904,400. Members of Prime Gaming can reduce the costs to $587,860. By comparison, the usual trade price is $680,000, which costs $92,140 more.

4) It offers great engine noises

This point mainly applies to sports car enthusiasts. Nothing sounds better than revving up those powerful engines. Notably, the Lampadato Casco uses a similar one to the Stirling GT and the Stinger.

For the best results, GTA Online players should get the EMS Upgrade at Level Four as it only costs $33,500. This will significantly increase the horsepower of the Casco. In other words, it will make the acceleration go faster.

3) Top speed is its speciality

According to Broughy1322, the Casco has a top speed of 120 miles per hour. This is a very respectable stat. Most of it is due to its powerful engine. Speed is a good measure of a car's success in GTA Online. The faster it is, the more likely it is to win races and get away from gunfire.

2) The Casco is a stylish vehicle

Rockstar clearly takes inspiration from real world Italian super cars. The Lampadati Casco draws influence from both the Ferrari 250 GT SWB and the Maserati 3500 GT. The linear design makes it one of the classier vehicles in GTA Online.

Players can also customize the Lampadati Casco however they see fit. They have the ability to remove the rooftop.

1) It's one of the best in its class

The Lampadati Casco truly shines in terms of performance. It's not the fastest in its class, but it does offer great handling and acceleration. Players can easily control this vehicle in GTA Online. While it may understeer, one can set it back on course in no time.

Best of all, it's one of the more durable sports classics. It provides a good defense against impact deformation.

With GTA Online's vast assortment of vehicles, players are spoilt for choice. Having said that, the Lampadati Casco deserves a special mention and will be a worthy addition to anyone's garage.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul