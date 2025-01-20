5 reasons why GTA Online could be released on Nintendo Switch 2

Grand Theft Auto 5 is still popular in the gaming community even over a decade after its release, and GTA Online, its multiplayer mode, is a big reason for that. The game has sold over 205 million copies to date, and released on multiple generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC. However, there is one beloved platform that the immensely successful Rockstar Games title has evaded so far — the Nintendo Switch.

However, the Nintendo Switch 2 was recently announced, and it will be coming out at some point in 2025. So, while it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, here are five reasons why GTA Online might be released on Nintendo Switch 2.

Note - This article is speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions. Grand Theft Auto Online has not been announced for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Here are 5 reasons why GTA Online might be released on Nintendo Switch 2

1) It is expected to be better than its predecessor

A possible reason why Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online haven't been released on Nintendo Switch could be technological limitations. Hand-held consoles are usually not as powerful as mainstream PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

However, the Nintendo Switch library features some demanding titles like The Witcher 3 and Hogwarts Legacy. And since Switch 2 is expected to be better than its predecessor in terms of technological prowess, as most successors are, Rockstar Games might be able to port GTA Online over to the upcoming hand-held console.

2) It is a highly demanded title in the Switch playerbase

Nintendo Switch has been a very popular console and boasts a sizeable playerbase and some great titles. That said, a big game that its playerbase has been waiting for is Grand Theft Auto 5, and its multiplayer, GTA Online.

If Nintendo Switch 2 sells well, and emerges as successful as its predecessor, especially in terms of playerbase, Rockstar would have the opportunity to make even more money from the sales of its 2013 title on yet another gaming platform.

3) Shark Card sales

Shark Cards are bought with real money to receive in-game cash (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides making money from game sales, Rockstar makes money from this title via Shark Card sales as well. For those unaware, Shark Cards are the microtransaction currency of GTA Online, and they seem to have been very profitable for the developer.

Then there is GTA+, a subscription service that provides rotational in-game benefits in the multiplayer. Therefore, releasing it on Nintendo Switch 2 could result in additional money from potential Shark Card sales, as well as subscriptions of the latter on the new platform.

4) Grand Theft Auto 6 is not announced for Switch 2 yet

A shot of Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs on a beach (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 6 is arguably the most anticipated video game ever, but it will only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch. Even a GTA 6 PC port has not been announced yet, let alone one for the Nintendo Switch 2.

As the game looks incredibly demanding, its arrival on Switch 2 also seems unlikely, but that remains to be seen. Nevertheless, in such a case, and if Nintendo Switch 2 turns out to be much more powerful than its predecessor, Rockstar might consider releasing Grand Theft Auto Online on the platform instead.

5) Nintendo Switch has had some Rockstar Games titles

While Rockstar hasn't released GTA Online on Nintendo Switch, it did drop some of its other titles on the platform, such as the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition remasters, and Red Dead Redemption.

These aren't small games by any means, particularly Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. So once again, if Nintendo Switch 2 shows significant improvement from its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online might make their way over to it sometime in the future.

