Insider expects a GTA 6 PC release in 2027 if the console versions come out in 2025

The next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 6, is a highly anticipated title in the gaming community. It has, however, only been announced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles as of this writing, with no official statements regarding a PC release. That said, an insider on X, @Mvbrr, has suggested that its potential PC port could release in 2027's first half if the console launch takes place in 2025.

@Mvbrr's suggestion regarding GTA 6 PC's possible release year (Image via X/@Mvbrr)

The currently planned, official release window for Grand Theft Auto 6 on current-gen consoles is Fall 2025.

Trending

@Mvbrr has further claimed in the same tweet that Sam Houser would take a sabbatical soon and then leave Rockstar Games. For those unaware, Sam Houser is the co-founder and current president of the company. His brother, Dan Houser, also a co-founder, left Rockstar back in 2020.

That being said, it should be noted there have been no official statements regarding either of these claims, and hence, readers should take them with a grain of salt.

Insider suggests GTA 6 PC version could release in the first half 2027

A shot from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to @Mvbrr, a GTA 6 PC port could arrive in the first half of 2027 if the upcoming title launches this year (2025). As mentioned earlier, the game's currently planned release window for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is Fall 2025. This puts the suggested PC release window roughly around a year and a half later.

Grand Theft Auto titles have had a history of arriving first on consoles, and then a bit later on PC. Most recently, Grand Theft Auto 5 came out first on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, and on PC in April 2015. Its PS4 and Xbox One ports came out in between, in 2014. A Google Stadia version of GTA 5 was reportedly being planned at one point as well.

Taking the gap between Grand Theft Auto 5's PS3/Xbox 360 and PC releases into account, the first half of 2027 does seem like a possible launch window for GTA 6's potential PC port. It might even come out earlier, as the title is releasing directly on current-gen consoles of its time. However, that remains to be seen.

While it is unlikely that Rockstar would skip PC, readers should remember that Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been announced for this platform officially as of this writing.

Also check: GTA Liberty City Stories early build leak

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback