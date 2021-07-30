5 reasons why GTA San Andreas doesn’t need a remake

A GTA San Andreas remake has been on the minds of many fans, yet it isn't necessary as of right now.

A remake would generate easy money for Rockstar Games, and there's no denying that. However, there are several reasons why GTA San Andreas doesn't need a remake anytime soon. For starters, it's already a legendary game. It still plays well in 2021 in its default form.

One could argue that other, more archaic GTA titles should be remade before GTA San Andreas. For example, the 20th anniversary of GTA 3 is approaching, and a remake for that game can help curb current notions that it's an outdated game. This article doesn't say that GTA San Andreas shouldn't have a remake, rather it doesn't need one.

Five reasons why a remake isn't needed for GTA San Andreas

#5 - Plenty of top-tier mods to use

GTA San Andreas's modding scene is immense. There is a mod for practically everything that can enhance a player's experience. So much so that a remake wouldn't add much in some cases.

A GTA San Andreas remake would be far more professionally made, but it's not necessary to enjoy GTA San Andreas for what it is. There is also the matter of whether or not the remake would be good. A GTA San Andreas remake would be great in the future, but it's not necessary to make it anytime soon.

#4 - Not all voice actors would return

Young Maylay is on bad terms with Rockstar Games (Image via Young Maylay)

One of the most iconic parts about GTA San Andreas is its memorable voice acting. Young Maylay (CJ's voice actor) infamously put Rockstar on blast for pay and for being "culture vultures." It wouldn't be the same experience if CJ was voiced by somebody else, especially since he's one of the most iconic characters in the GTA series.

Likewise, there would be no guarantee that all other voice actors could return. GTA San Andreas had good voice acting, so there isn't much to improve on in this matter.

#3 - It would take away resources from GTA 6

Fans have been waiting for GTA 6 for so long now... (Image via Rockstar Games)

Games aren't made for free. Even if Rockstar Games is a titan among video game companies, they still have to invest large sums of money and resources into their video games. Although it would be easy to take inspiration from the original game, any new ideas added to the remake would still take time to develop.

It's also worth noting that many GTA fans have been waiting for GTA 6 for a long time. GTA 5 has been ported over ad nauseam for some fans, which would make a GTA San Andreas remake feel like it would be getting in the way.

#2 - GTA San Andreas is already a great game

A GTA San Andreas remake would be interesting, but not necessary (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not too much about GTA San Andreas is outdated. The game still performs remarkably well by today's standards. The graphics are the weakest part by a noticeable margin, but that's easily alleviated by numerous graphics mods.

The story, characters, and overall gameplay of GTA San Andreas are still a blast to play through in 2021. It's a timeless classic that's enjoyable even to this day. In all honesty, several GTA games should be remade before GTA San Andreas.

Games like GTA 3 feel far more antiquated and outdated in comparison. It would make more sense to bring GTA 3's legacy back to its glory days than it would be trying to remake an already top-tier game.

#1 - Other GTA games should be remade before GTA San Andreas

A Vice City remake would be delightful (Image via GTA)

Many GTA games should be remade before GTA San Andreas. Practically any of the other 3D or 2D GTA games could benefit greatly from being remade before GTA San Andreas.

These games have aged worse than GTA San Andreas in many ways. Some of them (like GTA 3 and GTA Vice City) also have a decent fanbase that makes it so they wouldn't be completely overshadowed by GTA San Andreas.

Plus, many people will buy a GTA game solely because it has GTA on the cover.

