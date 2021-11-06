5 reasons why the GTA Trilogy is worth buying

The GTA Trilogy's hefty price tag shouldn't dissuade gamers from giving it a chance.

At the end of the day, the GTA Trilogy is a collection of three legendary games whose reputation shouldn't be forgotten about:

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

So far, it seems like a general improvement over the old three titles. The graphics are significantly better, and there are new gameplay elements to spice things up.

Five reasons why fans should consider buying the GTA Trilogy

5) It's part of the GTA series

When people think of Grand Theft Auto, they tend to think of an exceptional video game franchise. There isn't a genuinely terrible game in the series, and mediocre titles are rare. It's unlikely for the GTA Trilogy to break that trend.

New fans who never played the original titles can still enjoy this game. It has that classic GTA charm and general gameplay features that one can recognize from other games in the series.

4) It's a nice break from GTA 5

GTA 5 has been the de facto single-player GTA game since 2013. While the GTA Trilogy won't overthrow GTA 5 as the best-selling game in the series anytime soon, it will still feel refreshing to play.

It comes out before GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, so passionate GTA fans can play the trilogy before diving deep into the modern era once more.

Plus, there is no official news on GTA 6. Fans aren't going to be getting a new GTA game in a while, so they might as well enjoy the GTA Trilogy.

3) The three games are still largely the same

This remaster will improve gameplay elements, but the general storyline, characters, and voice acting are identical to the original three games. Luckily for both old and new fans alike, the original three games were terrific in that regard.

Essentially, the GTA Trilogy consists of three legendary titles with modern enhancements. They're nearly two decades old, but some fans still love the original games.

2) Fixes some old problems

Even if the cartoony art direction isn't everybody's cup of tea, the GTA Trilogy still has several graphical improvements over the old games. Textures, resolution, and lighting are substantially better in some cases (particularly with GTA 3).

The GTA Trilogy also has some modern gameplay improvements, such as a radio and weapon wheel. One of the most important changes was how shooting works, as it will now have better targeting.

That change should be a godsend to how players will blast through their foes in the GTA Trilogy.

1) Plenty of content

The initial price might seem hefty for a touch-up to three classic titles, but that doesn't change the fact that there is still plenty to do in these games. Players could sink hundreds of hours into GTA San Andreas.

Adding the other two titles gives plenty of content to enjoy for a while. Ultimately, the amount of hours one can invest into the GTA Trilogy is well worth the price.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

