5 reasons to own HVY Nightshark in GTA Online in 2024

The HVY Nightshark is an armored vehicle that GTA Online players should consider adding to their collection. Although not one of the fastest cars in the game, it is built primarily for offensive and defensive measures. The Nightshark debuted under the Gunrunning Pack DLC back in August 2017 and is up for sale on the Warstock Cache and Carry website.

Additionally, players have a chance to claim it for free from the Diamond Casino Podium by spinning The Lucky Wheel through March 27, 2024. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a HVY Nightshark in GTA Online.

High explosive resistance and 4 more reasons to own a HVY Nightshark in GTA Online in 2024

1) Good for Off-Roading

The HVY Nightshark's design in GTA Online is seemingly based on the Dartz Kombat. It has a bulky body, but that doesn't hold it back from scaling mountains and hills with steep inclines. Its tires grip the surface really well and the vehicle maintains fairly good balance when traversing uneven terrain.

Despite not having a very high top speed, the Nightshark still moves pretty quickly for a car of its size. Therefore, players who like free-roaming in GTA Online, especially in the Blaine County and Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness region, can take it out for a spin in those areas without worrying.

2) Dual machine guns

The HVY Nightshark boasts dual front-facing machine guns placed right under its front grille. They have a quick firing rate but can take a while to destroy vehicles. That said, these machine guns are still an asset in PvE, as their low positioning helps them aim right at a standard car's windows, thereby targeting its occupants.

At an additional cost, players can also equip this armored GTA Online car with Window Plates during customization. Although this upgrade will not render its windows completely bulletproof, it still provides some protection against incoming bullets at certain angles.

3) High explosive resistance

One of the HVY Nightshark's best assets is its high explosive resistance which players can take advantage of in both PvE and PvP scenarios. For this, they must completely upgrade its armor at any vehicle workshop.

Here are the number of each type of explosive required to destroy the HVY Nightshark in GTA Online after maximum armor upgradation:

Homing Missiles - 27

- 27 RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bombs - 9

- 9 Explosive Rounds - 23

- 23 Tank Cannon - 5

- 5 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak - 2

It should also be noted that the aforementioned explosive resistance gets halved when the Nightshark is unoccupied.

4) Value for money

The HVY Nightshark is available for purchase on the Warstock Cache and Carry website for $1,245,000. While a price tag of over one million dollars isn't exactly cheap, it does seem like a pretty good deal considering the car's utility. Selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will help improve its affordability.

Players also have an opportunity to claim it for free from the Diamond Casino Podium. The chances of winning a Podium car are low, but the Nightshark is worth trying one's luck. Note that this offer is only available through March 27, 2024, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

5) Decent customizability

Though not one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online, the Nightshark still has some decent modifications. Most of its customization categories consist of performance and defensive upgrades, but there are some interesting visual enhancement options such as headlight and rear light protectors, grilles, and hoods.

Rockstar Games has also provided 20 liveries for this car, but they are only available inside the Mobile Operations Center's vehicle workshop.

Completely upgrading the HVY Nightshark should cost around $340,750, which most players should be able to afford, especially if it is won as this week's GTA Online podium car.

