5 reasons why you must play GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition when it releases

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition has been all over the news ever since the first leak about the game. Soon after the leak, Rockstar Games confirmed the project, and the remasters are now set to be released on November 11, 2021. Many players are excited to play the games as the original trilogy is known to be some of the best games in the industry.

Rockstar Games has worked hard to make GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of GTA 3. Each of the iconic stories has been brought back by the developers with a new polished look and intuitive controls.

This article addresses the 5 reasons players must play GTA The Trilogy when it releases.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition: 5 reasons for players to play it when it comes out

5) Enjoying the game in 4K

One of the main reasons Rockstar Games remastered the games is so players can enjoy these games at modern-day resolutions. Back when the classic trilogy was released, screens didn't have the hi-resolution players see today.

With almost everyone upgrading their screens to 4K, it was about time Rockstar Games stepped up their resolutions. It will be extremely fun to see how these games pan out in UHD.

4) New achievements

For the majority of players who are completionists, Rockstar Games has added many new achievements for players to complete while playing the storymode of these games. There have been many leaks about the new achievements in the games and some of them feature urban legends and popular GTA myths such as Big Foot in GTA San Andreas.

3) Enjoying the vehicle controls

Rockstar Games has stated that they have reworked the controls in GTA The Trilogy to make them more like GTA 5. This changes how players interact with the game as many gameplay elements will be easier with the new controls. Players will be able to enjoy the classic vehicles in these games with more intuitive controls in the game.

2) Revisit the beautiful cities

Many players who played the original games in GTA The Trilogy, remember most of the map by heart. Players who loved the level design that Rockstar implemented in the original games have some beautiful sights to see with the new graphics. Rockstar has remastered the games while keeping the original aesthetics of the games intact.

1) Relive GTA's finest games

GTA The Trilogy is a beautiful throwback to what it felt like to play the original games for the story. GTA The Trilogy tells the story of the three cities like never seen before. The game has polished cutscenes with improved character models that let players get completely immersed in the titles.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

