5 reasons players should partake in Contract Missions in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

With the Los Santos update in GTA Online making new waves in the gaming world. There are a number of new features in the game which might confuse players on what to get started with.

Although all the features are worth trying, there are some features that players should dive into immediately as they get into the game post the update.

The Autoshop is a new property that players can purchase, customize, and run a legitimate modification business from; while taking on contract robberies with KDJ and Sessanta.

The Autoshop provides players with one of the best features, the newly added Contract missions. Contract missions are unlocked when a player buys an Autoshop from the Maze bank website and meets KDJ and Sessanta when they check out the contract board upstairs.

Contract missions are new robbery-style jobs that consist of two planning missions in Free Mode, followed by a final job to close the contract. Six Contracts are available with the launch of the Los Santos Tuner update and it's stated by Rockstar that two more contracts will be added in the future.

The contract missions to do from the Autoshop are :

Setup The ECU Job $172,000 The Data Contract $182,000 The Prison Contract $170,000 The Agency Deal $182,000 The Bank Contract $178,000 The Superdollar Deal $185,000

Why should players complete Contract Missions in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update?

5) Bragging rights

GTA Online being an online game, its made to be played with friends. Completing missions in the game can give players bragging rights to boast about being the fastest to complete the missions.

4) Interacting with KDJ and Sessanta

While most in the community haven't taken too kindly about KDJ and Sessanta, some might find their overly sexual behavior obnoxious, and some might find it quite amusing and even funny at times. These characters bring versatitly into the characters in GTA Online. Their character shows players that Rockstar isn't scared to try making edgy characters that aren't supposed to be liked by all players.

3) Unlock a new bussniess Exotic Exports

After completing a Contract in GTA Online, players can find a list of Exotic Exports vehicles on a chalkboard on the upper floor of the Auto Shop. Players must steal the cars listed on the board in Free Mode and deliver them to Sessanta’s partner to earn rewards.

2) Making Money

The contract missions give players a good amount of money to finish the heists. The setup and heists can be a new way for players to earn some money in GTA Online.

1) Experience the Extra Content

The new content that the update brings increases the playablilty of the game and also gives more value to the players for purchasing GTA Online several years after its release.

The new content lets players explore more characters and missions in the game, which gives an incentive for older players who don't play GTA Online anymore to get back into the experience.

