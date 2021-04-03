5 reasons why the Terrorbyte is an essential purchase in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online features a number of mind-blowing vehicles, but the likes of the Terrorbyte have never been seen in the game before.

The Terrorbyte is essentially a military truck that takes inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition Vehicle. This mobile military base is popular for a number of reasons.

This article explores all the reasons why players need to own the Terrorbyte in GTA Online.

5 reasons why players should buy the Terrorbyte in GTA Online

#5 Nerve Center

The Nerve Center is one of the reasons why players but the Terrorbyte in GTA Online (Image via gtaforums)

The Nerve Center is what the Terrorbyte is best known for. It is a touchscreen that allows players to manage all their businesses from one central location, putting an end to all the hassle that comes with running a business in GTA Online.

Here's what the player needs to do to access the Nerve Center inside the Terrorbyte:

Go to the Nightclub. Find the blue garage icon on the map where the Terrorbyte is parked. Click on the Terrorbyte Garage. The player will automatically be transported to the room where the Terrorbyte is kept. Find the blue area where the 'Nerve Center' is located.

#4 The Terrorbyte is a versatile vehicle

The Terrorbyte is immensely useful if a player wants to save time (Image via Jackson Games, YouTube)

The Terrorbyte is an extremely versatile vehicle. The player doesn't need to travel halfway across the map in order to retrieve the truck from the garage. A few taps on the user interface will bring the Terrorbyte right where the player needs it parked in GTA Online. Similarly, the player can send it back to the nightclub without actually having to drive it all the way back.

This feature saves a lot of time in the long run, especially when the player is doing source and sell missions, which can get pretty hectic if one doesn't have a versatile vehicle at their command.

#3 The Terrorbyte is a weaponized vehicle

The Terrorbyte has missiles that are insanely powerful in GTA Online (Image via Wea Zel, YouTube)

GTA Online features a number of weaponized vehicles, but none can quite outclass the Terrorbyte in this regard.

The Terrorbyte comes equipped with a Multi-lock Missile Battery that can focus on five different targets at once. While the missiles are not exactly easy to maneuver, they are supremely powerful and can obliterate a number of targets at the same time.

#2 Client-featured jobs

Client-featured jobs are one of the most important reasons to own the Terrorbyte in GTA Online. These jobs are handed to the player by Paige and are usually insanely lucrative. Players can generate as much as $32,000 within a few minutes.

Client jobs are exclusively tied to the Terrorbyte in GTA Online, which gives players a very reasonable justification for its hefty price tag.

#1 The Terrorbyte offers protection from griefers in GTA Online

Griefers can be found in every multiplayer game. Instead of focusing on their own missions, they lurk around in online lobbies, ruining other people's gaming experiences. They are particularly common in GTA Online, given how popular the game currently is.

The Terrorbyte offers players protection from such people. Even the Orbital Cannon cannot harm players if they are inside the vehicle.

Not many vehicles in GTA Online can protect players from internet trolls, so the Terrorbyte makes an exceptional case for itself in this regard.