5 reasons to try GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod

GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod is one of the most ambitious Grand Theft Auto mods to date. Created by a group of modders known as Revolution Team, it brings Grand Theft Auto Vice City's map as well as other content over to Grand Theft Auto 4's RAGE engine. The result seems to be a much more advanced iteration of Rockstar Games' highly beloved 2002 title. It is scheduled to release on January 25, 2025.

From what the trailers and gameplay demos uploaded by Revolution Team on YouTube have showcased, the mod looks very exciting. However, for those wanting to learn a bit more, here are five reasons to try GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are 5 reasons to try the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod

1) Experience Grand Theft Auto Vice City like never before

The original GTA Vice City uses the RenderWare engine, whereas the Nextgen Edition mod ports it over to Grand Theft Auto 4's RAGE engine. The latter, Rockstar's proprietary game engine, is much more advanced, offering realistic animations, physics, and driving mechanics.

The visual effects and lighting look significantly better, and even the cutscenes are rendered on the RAGE engine. All things considered, this mod should let you experience the classic title like never before.

2) It features all story missions and some additional content

Mods that can add Vice City's map in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 have existed before, and they had been quite popular among players. However, the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod does a lot more than just that.

Along with bringing the map over to Grand Theft Auto 4's RAGE engine, it features all story missions, some side missions, like those from the Sunshine Autos property, Hidden Packages, as well as cheat codes to name a few.

3) A great mix of Grand Theft Auto Vice City's best elements

A screenshot of the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod (Image via YouTube/Revolution Team)

Revolution Team has used the Definitive Edition (official remaster) models for the city and weapons, the cars, characters, and NPC models. these come with improved textures from the title's original Xbox port, and neon for buildings from 2006's Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories.

All radio stations from the title's PS2 port have also been included in the mod. In short, the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod combines some of Grand Theft Auto Vice City's best elements from its various ports.

4) Great way to revisit Vice City before Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto 6's iteration of Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City, despite being one of the smaller maps in the franchise, is incredibly iconic, and much beloved among fans. Its last official appearance was in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, whose story is set two years before that of the 2002 title.

The location is now set to make an official return later this year in Grand Theft Auto 6, but it is expected to look a lot different. Hence, the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod seems like a great option to revisit this iconic location in its original form once again before the long-awaited sequel arrives.

5) It is free of cost

Grand Theft Auto mods are generally free of cost, but high-end ones can sometimes be locked behind a paywall. Luckily, that will not be the case with the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod, as it will be absolutely free.

With all the things that it is offering, Grand Theft Auto fans, especially long-term ones, should definitely check it out. The minimum system requirements of the mod are exactly the same as that of Grand Theft Auto 4's PC port, so modern systems shouldn't have much trouble running it smoothly.

